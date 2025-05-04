12 Best Cheeses For A Perfectly Melty Grilled Cheese Sandwich

For many, grilled cheese sandwiches are the ultimate comfort food, conjuring up childhood memories of lunches at grandma's house or dinners around friend-filled tables. Whether you were happily munching the gooey sandwiches by themselves or with a bowl of piping hot tomato soup, they consistently hit the spot. Even as an adult, grilled cheese sandwiches still make tasty, fast meals. Although the gooey sandwiches are easy to make, the ingredients you use can make or break your meal.

Several details dictate the overall quality of a grilled cheese sandwich, such as the temperature of your pan. Choosing the right bread and the perfect type of cheese are the two most important factors. Bread options span everything from flaky croissants and hearty rye to thick and crunchy Texas toast, depending on the texture and flavor you crave. There's also no hard and fast rule about the type of cheese you should use, as long as it melts into creamy, dreamy perfection and, if you're lucky, creates an impressive pull. However, some types of cheese are better equipped for the job than others. If you're feeling especially adventurous in the kitchen, you can even combine a few cheeses. These are the 12 most reliable cheeses to consider when crafting your next grilled cheese sandwich.