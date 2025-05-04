12 Best Cheeses For A Perfectly Melty Grilled Cheese Sandwich
For many, grilled cheese sandwiches are the ultimate comfort food, conjuring up childhood memories of lunches at grandma's house or dinners around friend-filled tables. Whether you were happily munching the gooey sandwiches by themselves or with a bowl of piping hot tomato soup, they consistently hit the spot. Even as an adult, grilled cheese sandwiches still make tasty, fast meals. Although the gooey sandwiches are easy to make, the ingredients you use can make or break your meal.
Several details dictate the overall quality of a grilled cheese sandwich, such as the temperature of your pan. Choosing the right bread and the perfect type of cheese are the two most important factors. Bread options span everything from flaky croissants and hearty rye to thick and crunchy Texas toast, depending on the texture and flavor you crave. There's also no hard and fast rule about the type of cheese you should use, as long as it melts into creamy, dreamy perfection and, if you're lucky, creates an impressive pull. However, some types of cheese are better equipped for the job than others. If you're feeling especially adventurous in the kitchen, you can even combine a few cheeses. These are the 12 most reliable cheeses to consider when crafting your next grilled cheese sandwich.
American cheese
American cheese is divisive among cheese lovers due to the fact that it's so heavily processed. However, American cheese is also the perfect choice for melting, which means that no one can argue with its value in a delicious grilled cheese sandwich. Containing a blend of cheeses, such as Colby, Swiss, and cheddar, its inclusion of emulsifiers is what makes it so perfectly meltable. These allow oil and water to bind together to create a creamy consistency. Even when it comes to American cheese, however, not all brands are created equally. For the best taste and texture, choose American cheese that contains the most fat. The lower-fat versions won't melt as well and will also lack flavor.
When it comes to assembling a grilled sandwich with the meltiest of all cheeses, start by buttering a type of white bread, such as sourdough or Texas toast, to create a rich, golden crust. Soften your butter before spreading it onto the bread for the best results. Pile on a few slices of American cheese and cook in a skillet over low or medium heat. You can also add a few slices of a different type of cheese, such as cheddar or Monterey Jack, for a richer flavor profile.
Brie
A decadent French cheese known for its flavorful rind and soft, buttery interior, Brie is another grilled cheese sandwich star. Authentic Brie cheese is made from cow's milk, although you can also find it made from goat's and sheep's milk, especially at local dairies. The flavor of fresh Brie cheese is reminiscent of mushrooms and may even have a hint of nuttiness. Brie rind is completely edible and derives its unique flavor from being sprayed by Penicillium candidum, a type of white mold. When crafting your grilled cheese with Brie, you can opt to use just the soft, creamy interior or incorporate the rind for extra flavor as well.
Consider choosing a double, rather than triple, cream Brie for your sandwich, as the latter may become too melty, seeping out the sides of your bread. You can make a grilled cheese solely using Brie and end up with a delicious sandwich, but why not elevate it to gourmet-level goodness with the addition of a few other mouthwatering ingredients? Mild Brie blends beautifully with the smoky and salty flavor of thinly sliced ham or prosciutto. If you prefer a meatless sandwich, enhance the Brie with a few dollops of fruit jam or preserves, or even red pepper jelly for a spicy-sweet kick.
Havarti
If you're making a grilled cheese sandwich and can't decide between the mild creaminess of Brie or the tanginess of cheddar, delicious Havarti cheese may be the solution. Havarti is a Danish, semi-soft cheese derived from cow's milk, and has a delicate flavor that is anything but boring. As with almost any other type of cheese, the intensity of Havarti's flavor and level of firmness is determined by the amount of time it's aged, which is typically about three months. Another one of Havarti's unique characteristics is its small holes, similar to Swiss cheese. As if plain Havarti isn't dreamy enough, you can find it infused with ingredients such as dill, jalapeño peppers, and even horseradish for unique flavor profiles.
You can't go wrong with a grilled cheese made with basic Havarti, but combining one of the flavored versions with complementary ingredients will result in a creative sandwich worthy of a sit-down meal. For example, try combining dill Havarti cheese with smoked salmon or layering Havarti laden with jalapeños on bread with some arugula. You can also use the peppery cheese in a fajita-inspired grilled cheese sandwich, layering it with sautéed bell peppers, onions, and zucchini. Add in some grilled steak or chicken strips as a filling meal. For a hearty, meaty grilled sandwich, mix horseradish Havarti with sliced roast beef, which will blend well with the cheese's mustard flavor.
Pepper jack
For those who crave food with a spicy kick, you can't go wrong with a grilled cheese sandwich made with full-flavored pepper jack cheese. A pale yellow cheese with a smooth and creamy texture, pepper jack has a flavor similar to Monterey Jack cheese but with a pop of spiciness. Pepper jack typically contains jalapeño peppers, which can range in heat. If you want cheese with a bit — or a lot — more heat, go with pepper jack made with either serrano or habanero peppers.
Incorporate pepper jack into any grilled cheese sandwich that needs a little fire. You can use it on its own or blend it with other types of cheese. Combining pepper jack with a milder counterpart such as Havarti or Monterey Jack will temper some of the heat without sacrificing flavor. As another idea, you can up the spiciness factor with the addition of jalapeño jelly, which will also give the grilled cheese sandwich a hint of sweetness. A pepper jack and pastrami grilled cheese is another mouthwatering combination for when you want a more filling meal option.
Mozzarella
We all know that mozzarella cheese is the ingredient that makes the likes of pizza and lasagna so craveable, so why not use it to perfect your next grilled cheese sandwich? This smooth and creamy cheese originated in Italy and is traditionally produced by separating the curds from the whey in coagulated cow's milk. Cheesemakers then heat the curds until they form an elastic-like texture, and then form the cheese into round balls. Fresh mozzarella has a high moisture content and is typically sold in containers of water, while low-moisture mozzarella is sold in either blocks, shreds, or slices. When it comes to making the perfect melty grilled cheese sandwich, choose lower-moisture mozzarella, which melts better.
You can either make a grilled sandwich using just mozzarella for the ultimate cheese pull or combine it with a few other types of cheese, such as cheddar. Another option is to make a grilled caprese sandwich by layering mozzarella cheese slices on Italian bread along with tomato slices and fresh basil, and toasting it to perfection in a skillet. Use a garlic clove to make an even better sandwich, rubbing it over the toasted bread for even more flavor. You can also drizzle the sandwich with Italian salad dressing or a bit of olive oil and red wine vinegar.
Blue cheese
Grilled cheese sandwiches go from childhood staples to all-grown-up indulgences with the addition of an unexpected ingredient: blue cheese. Known for its characteristic blue veins, creamy, crumbly texture, and bold taste, blue cheese gets its signature color and unique flavor from a mold known as Penicillium roqueforti. Cheesemakers add the mold culture to the curd and age it for as long as six months. Blue cheese ranges from mild to sharp in flavor and can be made from cow's, sheep's, or goat's milk. There are several different types of blue cheese, including Roquefort, Stilton, and Gorgonzola, and each has its own unique flavor profile.
When making a grilled cheese sandwich, it's best to combine blue cheese with another variety that melts well, such as provolone, Monterey Jack, or Havarti. While blue cheese won't make your sandwich ooey gooey, it will infuse it with a rich, sophisticated flavor. Pair the blue cheese combination with thinly sliced steak and grilled onions for a gourmet handheld meal. You can also add some fig jam for a touch of sweetness.
Gouda
A Dutch cheese produced from either pasteurized or unpasteurized cow's, sheep's, or goat's milk, Gouda is appreciated for its slightly sweet and nutty flavor. Like many other types of cheese, Gouda's flavor becomes more intense the longer it's aged, ranging from mild and creamy to intense and firmer in texture. Gouda can also be infused with a smoky flavor, as well as herbs and spices for a customized flavor. When using it to make a grilled cheese sandwich, look for young Gouda that has been aged for less time, since it will melt more effectively.
If you only have an aged Gouda on hand, or you want to make your grilled cheese extra flavorful and melty, you can combine it with other types of cheese. Gouda blends beautifully with almost any cheese, including mild and creamy Brie, pungent and intense blue cheese, smoked provolone, or spicy pepper jack. Get creative by combining two or three different cheeses to make a customized sandwich. Experiment with a variety of bread options, and if you don't have butter on hand, you can slather your grilled cheese with mayo for a tangier flavor and golden brown crust.
Cheddar
When you're craving a classic grilled cheese sandwich with time-tested appeal, you can't go wrong with cheddar. Cheddar cheese originated in Somerset, England, in the 12th century and is still considered one of the world's most popular cheeses today. Cheddar is known for its rich, tangy flavor and is naturally an off-white color. It gets its well-known orange hue from the addition of annatto, which also infuses the cheese with a slight hint of nuttiness. Cheddar is typically produced from cow's milk and is aged anywhere from a few months to several years, categorizing it as mild, medium, or sharp. Mild cheddar tends to be a bit creamier than its sharp counterpart, which is more crumbly. This is what makes it slightly superior for grilled cheese sandwiches.
Enjoy a tasty grilled cheese sandwich made with just cheddar, or combine it with American cheese for even more melty goodness. Cheddar cheese also mixes well with the smokiness of ham or the tang and juiciness of sliced tomatoes. As a decadent treat, make an inside-out grilled cheese sandwich with shredded cheddar cheese on the outside. Simply butter bread slices and coat them with the cheese shreds before toasting the sandwich in a skillet.
Provolone
Provolone cheese is another grilled cheese sandwich classic. This mild-tasting cheese is generally made with cow's milk, brined, and then hung to age in curing rooms. Provolone cheese that's been aged for a shorter amount of time has a buttery flavor, while older cheese has a sharper bite. Provolone can also be smoked for a deeper, more intense flavor reminiscent of bacon. This popular cheese has just enough saltiness and melts to creamy perfection, making it an ideal grilled cheese sandwich option. Like most cheeses, it also pairs well with other varieties to create a more complex flavor profile.
Try combining provolone with another melty, mild cheese, such as mozzarella or Havarti, or add blue cheese or pepper jack for a more intense flavor. Since it tastes slightly similar to mozzarella, provolone works well in a grilled caprese-style sandwich featuring sliced tomatoes and fresh basil. Sprinkle the buttered bread with an Italian seasoning blend, and toast the cheesy sandwich in a skillet or an air fryer.
Gruyère
If you're searching for a type of cheese to instantly elevate your sandwich, look no further than decadent Gruyère. Best known for sitting atop French onion soup or being melted into fondue, Gruyère is beloved for its rich, salty flavor and creamy consistency. A firm yellow Swiss cheese, Gruyère doesn't always have the characteristic holes of most other cheeses from Switzerland, but it does feature the same well-known nutty flavor. Young Gruyère has a milder taste and creamier consistency, while cheese that's been aged longer features a more complex flavor. This type of cheese melts well, making it a perfect addition to a grilled sandwich.
Since Gruyère is such a decadent cheese with a rich mouthfeel, we recommend going all out and grilling it inside a flaky, buttery croissant. You can also combine it with another creamy cheese, such as American, for the ultimate gooey grilled cheese experience. To balance out the saltiness of the cheese, try adding sweet, caramelized onions and a touch of honey to the grilled sandwich. If you're feeling spicy, go with hot honey for an unexpected kick.
Fontina
Fontina is a creamy white cheese with a thick rind, revered for its savory, nutty flavor similar to Gruyère. This semi-hard cow's milk cheese originated in Northern Italy, but is also produced in other countries, including the United States, Denmark, and Sweden. Fontina's soft-ish texture makes it ideal for melting in grilled cheese sandwiches, and its mild flavor blends well with a variety of other cheeses and ingredients. You can either go with an all-cheese sandwich or complement the fontina with grilled vegetables, such as mushrooms or even meat.
As an extra-special treat, create your own herbed fontina blend before making the grilled cheese sandwich. Simply combine shredded fontina with a variety of chopped fresh herbs, such as chives, parsley, and dill, in a bowl and toss well to combine the flavors. Place the mixture between two slices of your favorite type of bread and grill in a skillet until the cheese is melted. You can also add crumbled bacon, sautéed mushrooms, or tomatoes to the mix, depending on your preferences.
Chèvre
If cheese made with goat's milk is your thing, consider making a tasty grilled sandwich filled with smooth and mellow chèvre. This versatile cheese comes in a wide variety of styles, from a fresh, crumbly log to a firm wedge. Some chèvre varieties even have a distinctive blue rind. Although they look different, a common trait among goat's cheese is a tangy flavor that comes from the presence of fatty acids.
Make creamy chèvre the star of your next grilled cheese sandwich, and consider combining it with other types of melty cheeses for an indulgent lunch or dinner. Mix the goat cheese with classic cheddar and Monterey Jack, or go with a decadent Brie or Havarti. As another tasty option, balance out the tangy brightness of the chèvre with a dash of spiciness, such as hot honey or red pepper flakes, or a combination of both for a real kick. Drizzle the honey over the cheese so that the flavors mix and mingle when heated up, and sprinkle the red pepper over the buttered bread before grilling to create a crunchy coating.