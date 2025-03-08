How Blue Cheese Actually Gets Its Signature Color

Blue cheese is something that you pretty much know when you see it. It is generally marked with characteristic blue-hued veins running throughout the otherwise white or yellow cheese — though the color in your "blue" cheese can also be green, yellow, pink, or white. And if you didn't know blue cheese was safe to eat, you'd probably swear it was a moldy old mess and toss it in the trash. But blue cheeses are beloved by millions of people all over the world. Ranging in flavor and pungency, every blue cheese gets its color from a mold called penicillium, which is typically introduced into the cheese early in the production process. Several strains of this mold are used, with each resulting in different flavors and colors. (For the record, penicillium is also used to make the medicine penicillin, but the antibiotic comes from an altogether different strain of fungus.)

Once wheels of cheese are formed, they are pierced and injected with mold. These piercings also introduce the penicillium to air, which helps it to grow and spread throughout the cheese. But it is not just the mold in blue cheese that flavors it. It starts with the kind of milk the cheese is made of, which can be from cows, buffalo, goats, or sheep. Other factors that make each type of blue cheese different and special include whether the milk is raw or pasteurized, the diet of the milked animal, and the aging process of the cheese.