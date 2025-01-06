For A Better Sandwich All You Need Is One Garlic Clove
Here at The Takeout, we are always looking for quick-and-dirty sandwich upgrades and unexpected ways to use garlic in everything. So, combining these two passions by improving sandwiches with garlic? Chef's kiss (especially now that there's a scientific cure for garlic breath).
This garlicky sandwich upgrade is speedy, cheap, and simple as can be: Just take a single peeled clove of garlic, slice it in half lengthwise, and rub it on your toasted sandwich bread like an eraser. Rubbing a garlic clove on bread might feel kind of silly, but it packs a real flavor punch and is well worth the extra step. Plus, it's super fun and releases a delicious garlicky aroma. Keep rubbing until the bread is nicely coated and you're down to a garlic nub. Finally, load up the bread with any fillings your sandwich-loving heart desires, and that's it — all that's left to do is enjoy. The brightly herbaceous punch of garlic flavor takes your boring toasted turkey and cheese to a whole new level.
Tips for making garlic-rubbed sandwiches
This allium-rich sandwich upgrade is pretty foolproof, because it's hard to go wrong with garlic and sandwiches. However, there are a few things to keep in mind for maximum garlicky flavor enhancement. First of all, it's very important to use toasted bread. The toasty crags cut into the raw garlic and act as a sort of grater, promoting the formation of allicin — the compound that gives raw garlic its intense (and totally delicious) aroma and taste. As such, this sandwich hack works best with sturdy, crusty, nicely toasted bread that can stand up to vigorous garlic rubbing without crumbling to pieces.
As for the fillings, garlic is an incredibly versatile flavor that can level up almost any savory sandwich. However, the allium's pungently sweet burn pairs particularly well with all kinds of deli meats, veggies, and creamy, fatty sauces. With this in mind, a quick garlic rub would be especially beneficial for a BLT, muffuletta, or really anything involving Italian sandwich meats.