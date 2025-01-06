For A Better Sandwich All You Need Is One Garlic Clove

Here at The Takeout, we are always looking for quick-and-dirty sandwich upgrades and unexpected ways to use garlic in everything. So, combining these two passions by improving sandwiches with garlic? Chef's kiss (especially now that there's a scientific cure for garlic breath).

This garlicky sandwich upgrade is speedy, cheap, and simple as can be: Just take a single peeled clove of garlic, slice it in half lengthwise, and rub it on your toasted sandwich bread like an eraser. Rubbing a garlic clove on bread might feel kind of silly, but it packs a real flavor punch and is well worth the extra step. Plus, it's super fun and releases a delicious garlicky aroma. Keep rubbing until the bread is nicely coated and you're down to a garlic nub. Finally, load up the bread with any fillings your sandwich-loving heart desires, and that's it — all that's left to do is enjoy. The brightly herbaceous punch of garlic flavor takes your boring toasted turkey and cheese to a whole new level.