17 Ingredients That Will Upgrade Your Tomato Sandwiches
The beauty of a tomato sandwich lies in its simplicity. All you need are ripe tomatoes wedged between soft bread with a little seasoning and mayonnaise and you're all set. It's light, refreshing, and satisfies that hunger. But once in a while, you might crave something extra between those slices and there's nothing wrong with that.
Thanks to tomatoes, these sandies have that juicy touch. Meanwhile, the bread lends a soft, starchy element to help give it substance. However, tomato sandwiches are lacking in certain departments. They're heavy on carbs over protein or fat. Plus, they're typically not creamy or crunchy and don't have umami qualities — unless, of course, you're adding more ingredients. Luckily, we have plenty of delicious ideas to take that tomato sandwich from basic to blissful.
Who doesn't love getting creative in the kitchen, whether that means combining unexpected ingredients or whipping up a meal from pantry staples? And when it comes to tomato sandwiches, experimentation is key. Here's 17 ways to enhance the classic tomato sandwich. Read through to discover one you love or mix and match to create the tomato sandwich of your dreams.
Bacon
How can you go wrong with bacon? This food adds that salty, fatty goodness we crave along with a satisfying crunch. And bacon doesn't just taste incredible, it also brings nutritional benefits to the table. Since tomato sandwiches are mostly carbs, bacon's fat and protein help round out those macronutrients for a more balanced meal.
When crafting your sandwich, grill the bacon to perfection. Everyone has their ideal level of crispiness, so make it yours. You can add as much or as little bacon as you like, but we recommend three rations per sandwich. Just make sure to let it cool a bit before placing it on your sandwich. And of course, don't toss that bacon grease down the drain. This liquid gold is a flavor bomb for future meals.
Once your bacon and tomato are ready to go, consider adding lettuce for the classic BLT experience. It enhances the crunch factor and offsets the bacon grease perfectly. If you're still unsatisfied, pick an additional ingredient from our list.
Avocado
Millennials helped avocados rise to fame, even if it supposedly cost them homeownership. However, this tasty green fruit has stood the test of time, which isn't surprising because let's be real — avocados are incredible even if they are expensive. They enhance just about everything they touch, particularly tomato sandwiches.
Avocados and tomatoes are a match made in culinary heaven. The mild, creamy flavor of avocados complements the more acidic, juicy qualities of tomatoes. When it comes to texture, the smooth butteriness creates an oh-so-satisfying mouthfeel. Plus, avocados are packed with healthy fats, vitamins, and minerals.
However you slice your avocado, you really can't go wrong. Cut it into thin slivers and fan them out for an aesthetic touch. Mash it and spread it like butter or make guacamole. To take it up a notch, try first grilling the avocados for a smokier guac. Regardless of which route you choose, drizzle a little lemon juice over the top to keep things fresh and add an extra zesty touch.
Kimchi
Looking to spice up that tomato sandwich? Kimchi is the answer. This fermented food is a complex blend of flavors. You've got garlicky, fiery, and umami qualities, not to mention an acidic crunch that enlivens those taste buds. As a fermented food, kimchi is packed with nutritional benefits and can improve your heart health, digestion, and immunity.
As this Korean staple becomes more popular in the United States, it's also becoming more accessible. While you can find premade kimchi on store shelves, we feel you can do better than Trader Joe's kimchi. Pick up a fresher jar from your local Asian market or try making a homemade version yourself — just give yourself plenty of time since fermenting foods can be a lengthy process.
Often, kimchi can come with large chunks of Napa cabbage that are hard to tear apart. So, when adding kimchi to your tomato sandwich, we recommend chopping the cabbage well and layering it between the tomato slices. Alternatively, you can chop it super finely and mix it into your mayo for a Korean-inspired spread.
Pesto
Pesto is an easy way to give your tomato sandwich a gourmet edge. This Italian spread is made of olive oil, pine nuts, and parmesan mixed with garlic and basil. The herby, garlicky flavors balance the sweet acidity of tomatoes well. And overall, adding pesto makes the sandwich feel much more satiating, which makes sense seeing how the sauce is packed with heart-healthy unsaturated fats and antioxidants.
Pesto can simply be spread on both sides of the bread before adding tomatoes — but why stop there? Pesto also goes incredibly well with cheese and cured meats. Don't be afraid to layer your tomato sandwich by choosing more ingredients from our list, like mozzarella and prosciutto. Or, opt for a panini-style tomato sandwich with pesto, ham, and fontina cheese for some hot melty deliciousness. Prefer to keep it vegetarian? Spread a thin layer of cream cheese on the bread and top it with pesto and tomatoes.
Goat cheese
Goat cheese adds an interesting textural element to sandwiches. It's a unique cheese because it's soft, creamy, and crumbly all at the same time. It has a distinctly earthy flavor thanks in part to capric acid, a fat known to support gut health. And if you're worried about lactose, fear not. Goat cheese has less lactose than cow's cheese, making it a decent choice for those who have difficulty digesting this sugar.
Goat cheese is versatile, so you can crumble it, spread it, or slice it. Experiment to find a particular variety you like. There are many types of goat cheese, so consider which texture and flavor you'd prefer. Fresh goat cheese is softer and spreads similarly to cream cheese. Aged goat cheese can be hard like Manchego or soft like brie. Meanwhile, blue goat cheese offers a more pungent flavor.
Coleslaw
Craving some crunch in your tomato sandwich? Coleslaw delivers. This crisp, cool salad contributes a much-needed consistency to your sandwich. Soft bread, juicy tomatoes, and crunchy coleslaw combine to create just the right balance of textures.
When you think of coleslaw, you probably think of the classic variety of shredded cabbage and carrots tossed in dressing. However, you can get as creative as you'd like. Think slaw made with beets, Brussel sprouts, or bell peppers. Hawaiian slaw adds pineapple to the mix while Lebanese slaw is heavy on the herbs. You can also mix these salads with different sauces like mustard, buttermilk, or a tangy coleslaw dressing.
Whichever slaw you choose, it's a great way to sneak extra veggies into your lunch. Spread a thin layer of mayo on the top to keep the coleslaw glued to the bun. And make sure to drain your coleslaw well before adding it between those slices. If not, you'll end up with one soggy sandy.
Aioli
In its most basic form, tomato sandwiches contain just a few ingredients. Aside from the obvious bread and tomatoes, one of the most common additions is mayonnaise. However, if you want to keep things fairly traditional while elevating the flavor, opt for aioli over standard mayo.
Everyone considers this dip a garlic-enhanced mayonnaise, but traditional aioli ingredients may surprise you. Originally, aioli consisted of garlic and olive oil, but the more common version we know today is also made with egg yolks. This results in that creamy texture and rich garlicky flavor we love. With such a simple ingredient list, you can easily make a homemade aioli, which pairs well with many sandwiches, including BLTs.
Since it has the same consistency, you can use this aioli just as you would mayonnaise. We suggest spreading a thin layer on both slices of bread and then adding tomatoes. If you don't want to deviate too far from the classic tomato sandwich, this is all you need. But if you crave more, mix and match other ingredients that pair well with the garlicky flavor like avocado or pickled red onions.
Cream cheese
Cream cheese is another classic topping for tomato sandwiches. It's an easy, ready-to-go option that contributes a deliciously creamy element, and also helps create structural support for the sandwich. It prevents the bread slices from absorbing all the tomato juices. Instead, the cheese creates a barrier that keeps all that fruity flesh intact.
With cream cheese, you've got options. Classic cream cheese brands make a host of flavors from blueberry to smoked salmon. Of course, consider where you're putting the cream cheese. Blueberries and tomatoes don't sound like an appealing pair. However, spicy jalapeño, chive and onion, or garden vegetables would be delicious alongside juicy tomato slices. For more adventurous types, honey and pecan cream cheese could be an intriguing choice. If you prefer playing it safe, stick with the original — and if you have issues with dairy, go for a lactose-free version.
Egg
Looking to up your protein intake? Eggs are the perfect choice for your tomato sandwich. They're savory and hearty, which is bound to make the meal more filling. And not only are they flavorful, they're loaded with health benefits. Eggs are considered a complete protein –one large egg contains 6 grams of protein. On top of this, eggs also contain many nutrients including vitamins A, D, B12, folate, and more.
There are several ways to incorporate eggs into your tomato sandwich. Fried eggs have crispy edges and runny yolks — but if you love runny yolks, be cautious and eat over a plate so it doesn't end up all over your lap. For a tidier option, scrambled eggs offer a fluffy, light texture while hard-boiled eggs provide a nice firm bite. Meanwhile, egg salad can add a creamy element and to truly enhance the flavor, use an egg salad mixed with mustard.
Hummus
Hummus offers the perfect Mediterranean twist on the classic tomato sandwich. This condiment manages to taste nutty, tangy, and satiating all in one. This rich flavor offsets the tomato's sweetness well and the velvety yet firm consistency helps keep the sandwich together. If those tomatoes are extra juicy, they'll mix with the hummus to create an even tastier spread.
The classic hummus is made with tahini and chickpeas and touted as a healthy condiment. It's low in sugar but boasts fiber and unsaturated fats. Hummus is also a decent way to up your protein intake, especially as a vegan.
You can opt for a homemade or store-bought classic hummus, or get creative with beet, garlic, roasted red pepper, and more varieties. Spread a thin layer on the bread, drizzle a little olive oil, sprinkle some salt, and gently place the tomatoes on top. If health is your goal, add a layer of spinach leaves. They'll rest nicely on the spread and look beautiful alongside those ruby-red tomatoes.
Mozzarella
Mozzarella isn't your average cheese. It's soft and milky with a delicate texture. It tastes amazing when fresh, but is also delightfully gooey when melted, so ultimately, the choice is yours. If you like it hot, grab your favorite bread and place a slice of mozzarella on both sides. Use parmesan butter on the toast to elevate that flavor and make sure you crisp it until golden brown. You can add the tomatoes before or after grilling, depending on how fresh you'd like them, but personally, we recommend a fully grilled tomato and cheese for the ultimate toasted sandwich.
Of course, if you've ever tried a Caprese salad, you know that mozzarella and tomatoes make an amazing team, so why not put that into sandwich form? Combine fresh mozzarella, sliced tomato, and basil leaves in a focaccia roll. Drizzle with olive oil and balsamic glaze and you've created a masterpiece.
Chimichurri
Chimichurri is a zesty Argentine sauce consisting of finely chopped herbs, chilis, minced garlic, olive oil, vinegar, and lemon. This uncooked condiment is typically reserved for grilled meats. However, it pairs exceptionally well with vegetables and can take that tomato sandwich to new heights. It contributes strong herbaceous notes that will leave your guests impressed and guessing. They won't quite know what this mystery ingredient is, but they'll probably ask for more.
Chimichurri has a slightly chunkier texture than pesto and can be used similarly. However, a little warmth goes a long way and toasted bread helps to bring out the flavors of the fresh ingredients. Once your bread is perfectly crispy, spread a thin layer of chimichurri on both sides, layer the tomatoes, and add a dash of sea salt. Since chimichurri functions as both a sauce and flavoring, your sandwich shouldn't require much else.
Pickled red onions
Sliced red onions might be an obvious sandwich choice, but pickled red onions? They provide a pleasant surprise for your palate. They still have the zesty qualities of onions but with a sharp, vinegary bite, and the crisp texture is a nice contrast to the soft bread and succulent tomatoes. Plus, they're a wealth of vitamins and minerals which can help improve digestion.
Making a batch of pickled red onions is a simple process, but requires time. However, it keeps well, so make it in advance and it'll be ready to go. When it's sandwich time, layer them between tomato slices for an extra tang. Add some avocado slices, and you have a beautiful array of colors. Lastly, if you crave an extra crunch, try air-frying pickled red onions. They'll offer a textural treat that pairs exceptionally well with ranch dressing.
Tapenade
For those who crave a much stronger flavor, tapenade does the trick with its intense brininess. Since it has a paste-like texture, it also clings to bread well, keeping all those tasty tomatoes in place. Spread a generous layer on both slices of bread to infuse every bite with that rich olive flavor. If you want to go full Mediterranean, add a thin layer of hummus as well.
You can easily find tapenades at the store, or put those culinary skills to use by making your own. Classic olive tapenade is a winner, but don't be afraid to experiment with other variations. Can't get enough tomatoes? Go for a sundried tomato tapenade. Meanwhile, an artichoke tapenade offers a bitter earthiness while an olive and fig tapenade balances sweet and savory flavors. If you're a vegetarian, be aware that many tapenades are made with anchovies. Replace it with mushrooms to keep things veggie-friendly.
Sharp cheddar
Cheddar and tomatoes are like yin and yang between bread. You've got the salty, buttery notes of cheddar mixed with the acidic sweetness of tomatoes. Classic sharp cheddar is a safe bet, but don't be afraid to branch out. Aged cheddars have a deeper flavor profile while smoked cheddar — no surprise here — offers a subtle smokiness. If you want to bring on the heat, go for a pepper Jack or jalapeño cheddar.
If you're in a hurry, you can simply layer thin slices of cheddar between tomato rounds. But if you have more time, shred the cheese and give it a quick melt under the broiler. Want to get cheesier? When you're done constructing your tomato and cheddar sandwich, add an extra layer of cheese on top of the bread and pop it into the broiler again. With that melty, layered effect, it'll be hard to set that sandwich down.
Mayonnaise and chamoy
If you've never heard of chamoy, you're in for a treat! This Mexican condiment is made from dehydrated fruit, chili, sugar, and citrus. The result? A syrup packed with sweet, spicy, and sour notes. You can truly taste all the ingredients since no one overpowers another. You can buy chamoy down the international aisle of your grocery store or online through Amazon, or you can make your own. The beauty of making homemade chamoy is you can choose which fruit to be the base. Apricots, plums, peaches, and mangoes are all popular options.
Although chamoy is rich in flavor, its consistency can run thin. This is where mayonnaise comes in. Mayonnaise and chamoy make the perfect textural team. Spread mayo on the bread and then drizzle chamoy over the tomatoes. Or, mix mayo and chamoy into a spicy, creamy spread. Both ways are winners since the mayo helps carry the chamoy's flavor without creating a sticky mess.
Cured meats
Tomato sandwiches are a veggie-lover's delight, but if you're an omnivore, you might yearn for more. Luckily, cured meats are a quick and easy solution to satisfy those taste buds. These salty, umami slices are ideal for sandwiches and help round out the bright acidity of fresh tomatoes. They also add protein and fat for a more filling meal.
Mind you, cured meats encompass many different varieties so you'll need to taste test a bunch to find ones you enjoy. Italian prosciutto is a classic choice with a melt-in-your-mouth texture while jamon Iberico has a more complex, nuttier flavor. Some lesser-known options include soppressata, which comes in spicy or sweet variations, or speck, a smoked, dry-cured ham.
When adding these meats, you can lay them directly on the bread, or alternate meat and tomato for a prettier presentation. Also, you don't need to commit to just one cured meat. Variety is the spice of life, so go wild and combine several. And for a crispier sandwich, fry the meat briefly before sliding it between those slices.