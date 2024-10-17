17 Ingredients That Will Upgrade Your Tomato Sandwiches

The beauty of a tomato sandwich lies in its simplicity. All you need are ripe tomatoes wedged between soft bread with a little seasoning and mayonnaise and you're all set. It's light, refreshing, and satisfies that hunger. But once in a while, you might crave something extra between those slices and there's nothing wrong with that.

Thanks to tomatoes, these sandies have that juicy touch. Meanwhile, the bread lends a soft, starchy element to help give it substance. However, tomato sandwiches are lacking in certain departments. They're heavy on carbs over protein or fat. Plus, they're typically not creamy or crunchy and don't have umami qualities — unless, of course, you're adding more ingredients. Luckily, we have plenty of delicious ideas to take that tomato sandwich from basic to blissful.

Who doesn't love getting creative in the kitchen, whether that means combining unexpected ingredients or whipping up a meal from pantry staples? And when it comes to tomato sandwiches, experimentation is key. Here's 17 ways to enhance the classic tomato sandwich. Read through to discover one you love or mix and match to create the tomato sandwich of your dreams.