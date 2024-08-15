You Can Do Better Than Trader Joe's Kimchi

Overall, Trader Joe's kimchi is fine if it's all you have access to. However, unlike many of the chain's products, it's not a great value — $3.99 doesn't seem like all that much, but for a tiny 10.58 ounces, it's expensive. It's not that great for eating by itself, and based on that acid-only flavor, it's better suited for cooking with, such as in soup or fried rice dishes. I really can't recommend it unless you're desperate. Now, I realize that not everyone has the luxury of living within a reasonable distance of an Asian grocery store, but pretty much any standard napa cabbage kimchi you find there in the refrigerated section would be more flavorful. And with Trader Joe's kimchi not being expressly labeled as vegetarian or vegan, I can't entirely pin the unbalanced flavor on the fact that there are no seafood ingredients in it.

What's interesting is that the product is manufactured in Korea, which is written on the label, so this isn't necessarily an issue of authenticity. I'm guessing this formulation was made specifically for Trader Joe's to cater to its customer base's preferences, but it really is missing something. Even a small addition of monosodium glutamate (aka MSG), would help immensely, but Trader Joe's has gone on record saying it'd never add MSG to any of their products due to customer feedback. So if TikTok steered you to Trader Joe's kimchi, let me change your destination to the Asian grocery store. Though Trader Joe's carries some pretty solid products, kimchi just isn't one of them.