The Tangy Sauce That Makes A Perfect Coleslaw Dressing 

Coleslaw has an unfortunate reputation as a sad, obligatory vegetable side dish. It tends to get bypassed at barbecue feasts and passed over at potlucks. The bad rap is not unfounded — it can sometimes be overly dressed, oddly sweet, completely limp, or all of the above. But the raw cabbage salad has the potential to be so much more than that. Although you can purchase a tub of pre-made coleslaw at almost any grocery store, it's totally easy — and totally worth it — to whip it up at home. Homemade coleslaw is practically guaranteed to be fresher, crunchier, and just plain better than the store-bought kind. But either way, you can freshen it up with different dressings and mix-ins. Case in point: A tangy tzatziki sauce dressing is the perfect way to give your coleslaw a tasty Greek twist.

At its best, coleslaw is tangy, creamy, crunchy, and flavor-packed, making it the perfect foil for juicy smoked meats or crispy fried chicken. And while it might sound like an odd pairing, tzatziki sauce makes an ideal coleslaw dressing for several reasons.