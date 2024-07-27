Don't Wrap Meat In Foil If You're Looking For A Smoky Bite

It happens to experienced pitmasters as well as to backyard barbecue devotees: the dreaded "stall," where a piece of meat being lovingly tended over gentle heat simply ... stops heating, usually around 150 or 170 degrees Fahrenheit, even as it continues to sit in a warm smoker. There are theories as to why this happens, relating to factors like moisture evaporation off the surface of the meat. But the bottom line is that it can be an annoying and time-consuming part of what's already a long process. Sometimes a piece of meat will stall for hours before its temperature starts rising again.

Advertisement

To combat the stall, some pitmasters wrap their meat partway through cooking. What to cover it with? Many use aluminum foil, but it isn't the best solution. As an air-tight barrier, foil keeps the smoke from getting to your meat. And, while you want to keep things juicy, foil prevents moisture from escaping altogether, which can make the meat soggy — and the crust not nearly as crunchy as it could be. There's a better option: butcher paper, relied upon by 'cue mavens including Aaron Franklin, proprietor of the beloved Austin restaurant Franklin Barbecue. This breathable paper lets smoke penetrate the meat while it climbs to the right temp — ensuring you those seductively complex flavors that are, of course, the whole reason you're going through the trouble of smoking in the first place.

Advertisement