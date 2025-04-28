Say Goodbye To Soggy Grilled Cheese Sandwiches With This Simple Trick

With a dish as simple as a grilled cheese, high-quality ingredients and clever technique are the keys to a truly excellent sandwich. For the simplest grilled cheese, just buttered bread filled with cheese and griddled until crisp on the outside and gooey in the center, there's little room for improvement — or so you might think. But the internet is always full of new hacks for accomplishing old tasks, and making a grilled cheese sandwich is no exception. In this particular trend, the soggy center of the grilled cheese is fixed by toasting the bread on both sides. The result? A sandwich that is not only twice as crisp, but also twice as buttery.

The method is simple. All you have to do is butter your bread like you typically would, then place it butter-side down in a low to medium-heat pan (Correct pan temperature is critical for a good grilled cheese). Once that side of the bread is toasted, flip it over, butter the other side, and finish making the sandwich as normal. With all sides of the bread toasted you are assured a cheesy, buttery crunch with every bite.

But since you're already turning the buttered side of the sandwich inside out, why not add some cheese to the outside as well? By melting a bit of cheese in the pan before adding your bread, you can easily add a parmesan or cheddar crust to your grilled cheese. Zero risk of a soggy sandwich with that setup.