Give Grilled Cheese A Sweet Twist With One Fruity Condiment

Grilled cheese is one of the most comforting foods known to man — so much so, that it could arguably top most people's lists of the greatest comfort foods ever. A classic grilled cheese is like your best friend who doesn't let you down. It's gooey, chewy, melty, buttery — and if you toss a little salt in your grilled cheese pan — it can be an appetizer or a meal all on its own. It's the perfect companion to a night in, or after a fun night out. But even this holy grail can be upgraded with one sweet addition.

Some might argue that we, as a society, don't need to fix what's not broken. But while grilled cheese is already perfect in itself, there are still so many ways in which you can elevate its level of yumminess. To kick this beloved sandwich up a notch, there is one ingredient that can make all the difference: jam. Yes, this fruity and sweet condiment adds a sweet note that perfectly complements the classic grilled cheese sandwich and its umami flavors.