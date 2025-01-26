Give Grilled Cheese A Sweet Twist With One Fruity Condiment
Grilled cheese is one of the most comforting foods known to man — so much so, that it could arguably top most people's lists of the greatest comfort foods ever. A classic grilled cheese is like your best friend who doesn't let you down. It's gooey, chewy, melty, buttery — and if you toss a little salt in your grilled cheese pan — it can be an appetizer or a meal all on its own. It's the perfect companion to a night in, or after a fun night out. But even this holy grail can be upgraded with one sweet addition.
Some might argue that we, as a society, don't need to fix what's not broken. But while grilled cheese is already perfect in itself, there are still so many ways in which you can elevate its level of yumminess. To kick this beloved sandwich up a notch, there is one ingredient that can make all the difference: jam. Yes, this fruity and sweet condiment adds a sweet note that perfectly complements the classic grilled cheese sandwich and its umami flavors.
Use jam to elevate a comforting grilled cheese
Jam, in all its simplicity, has always been a pantry staple. Nothing beats homemade jam, but it's also okay to use store-bought varieties as they're all delicious. No matter how basic it sounds, jam is actually pretty well-rounded in its flavor profile, amplifying all sorts of savory dishes — including jam-glazed roast chicken and vegetables. The sweet richness of the fruit synchronizes well with the saltiness of the cheese, and creates a melting pot of flavors between the two crispy, buttery slices of bread. The color combination is also divinely appealing, with the jam even enhancing the creaminess of the gooey cheese.
Adding fruity jam — whether it's strawberry, fig, raspberry or whatever else you might like to try — is your secret to creating a whole new level of grilled cheese excellence. Make this combo for your next comfort food craving, or even as an appetizer for your next dinner party. It's the easiest, most sophisticated twist to this classic dish. Enjoy!