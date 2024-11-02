All You Need For A Flavorful Chicken Glaze Is A Jar Of Jam
Glazed chicken is a surefire hit — there's just something about the glossy, caramelized skin giving way to the juicy, tender interior that's impossible to resist. It's pleasing to both the eye and palette, and if you use the right methods, it's super easy to make. Enter jam-glazed chicken.
It might sound a little odd at first, but hear us out. From turkey and cranberry sauce to those delectable IKEA meatballs with lingonberry jam, meat and preserved fruit is a well-established combination. Moreover, jarred jam is a simple and customizable secret sauce that will have you achieving perfectly glossy glazed chicken in no time.
At the most basic level, a glaze is a sauce that is applied to meat or vegetables and cooked so that the sugars caramelize and form a delightfully sticky, crackly layer of glistening deliciousness. Glazed roasted vegetables are out of this world, and almost any protein can be instantly improved with a nice glaze. Jarred jam is the ideal base for a chicken glaze because it adds sugar, the most important element of any glaze, and it also brings acidity and a delightful fruity flavor. Additionally, it's a great way to use up that opened jar of jam or jelly while it's still good.
Tips for preparing jam-glazed chicken
Here are a few general tips to keep in mind when glazing chicken with jam. First, choose the right kind of jam. Grape is perfect on PB&J's, but when it comes to chicken, you may want to opt for something a little more tart. Popular options include apricot, cherry, and even marmalade. You'll also want to balance out that sweet jam with savory flavors. The basic formula is sweet jam, a strong balancing flavor like garlic or rosemary, and a savory liquid like soy sauce or vinegar. For example, apricot, ginger, and soy sauce or strawberry, basil, and vinegar. Additionally, if you like things spicy, an extra kick of red pepper flakes or your favorite hot sauce is always welcome.
How and when to apply the glaze will vary based on the cooking method and what kind of chicken you use. Generally, if you're roasting the chicken, it's best to apply the glaze multiple times during the cooking process. This builds up layers of caramelized deliciousness for maximum flavor. If you're grilling, on the other hand, you'll want to wait to apply the glaze until close to the end of the cooking process to avoid burning the sugars.
There are tons of jam-glazed chicken recipes out there to experiment with. With these tips in mind, you'll be able to endlessly riff and explore different flavor combos to find your perfect jam-glazed chicken in no time.