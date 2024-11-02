All You Need For A Flavorful Chicken Glaze Is A Jar Of Jam

Glazed chicken is a surefire hit — there's just something about the glossy, caramelized skin giving way to the juicy, tender interior that's impossible to resist. It's pleasing to both the eye and palette, and if you use the right methods, it's super easy to make. Enter jam-glazed chicken.

It might sound a little odd at first, but hear us out. From turkey and cranberry sauce to those delectable IKEA meatballs with lingonberry jam, meat and preserved fruit is a well-established combination. Moreover, jarred jam is a simple and customizable secret sauce that will have you achieving perfectly glossy glazed chicken in no time.

At the most basic level, a glaze is a sauce that is applied to meat or vegetables and cooked so that the sugars caramelize and form a delightfully sticky, crackly layer of glistening deliciousness. Glazed roasted vegetables are out of this world, and almost any protein can be instantly improved with a nice glaze. Jarred jam is the ideal base for a chicken glaze because it adds sugar, the most important element of any glaze, and it also brings acidity and a delightful fruity flavor. Additionally, it's a great way to use up that opened jar of jam or jelly while it's still good.