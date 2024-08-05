How Long That Opened Jar Of Jelly Is Really Good For

Nothing takes you back to childhood like a peanut butter and jelly sandwich (with the proper peanut butter-to-jelly ratio, naturally), but if you don't have kids (or you don't eat toast all that often) that new jar of opened jelly will likely sit in your fridge for a while, unused. Then, a few months later you'll get a renewed craving, this time for PB&J rugelach perhaps, and you might wonder: Is that jelly still good?

You're in luck! A store-bought opened jar of jelly is good in the fridge for up to six months (via the USDA Food and Safety Inspection Service) – while an unopened jar is good in your pantry for up to a year. It's important that you do not leave an open jar of jelly out on the counter for longer than two hours. After two hours, the jelly within can become warm enough that it develops into a breeding ground for harmful bacteria.

A quick word on expiration dates. Jelly has enough sugar in it (it's the sugar content, acting as a preservative, that allows for it to be refrigerated for so long and not go bad) that it could very likely still be edible after the expiration date. However, you do chance foodborne illness if you consume it after the expiration date has passed, even if it looks, smells, or tastes fine. Our advice? Toss it.

