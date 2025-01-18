The Right Way To Make A Tomato Grilled Cheese That's Not Soggy

The seasonal cold weather has been making comfort food sound extra comforting recently, and very few people in the world outside the lactose intolerant can deny the cozy solace of ripping into a grilled cheese and seeing that sumptuous pull.

There are dozens of ways to customize your grilled cheese: choosing between crusty bread or soft sandwich bread, the varieties of cheese to put in, or my secret ingredient, a thin schmear of Dijon mustard, to cut through all the richness. But few additions to a grilled cheese are as classic as a few slices of juicy tomato.

While no one wants a dry tomato, all those juices can really dampen an otherwise crisp and gooey grilled cheese. That is why, if you ever add tomato to your grilled cheese, you should salt the slices to draw out excess moisture. Then, add them to the sandwich after cooking to get all the flavor without the sogginess.