Some classic sandwiches are famous for their fillings, but others are defined by their bread. A clear case of the latter is the New Orleans po'boy. The definition of this tasty New Orleans specialty is generally pretty forgiving – it can be stuffed with a wide variety of fillings, from roast beef to fried seafood to meatballs, served plain or generously "dressed" with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles, and slathered with mayonnaise or remoulade (which is not the same as tartar sauce).

However, arguably the most important, and specific, aspect of a po'boy sandwich is the bread: it must be served on New Orleans-style French bread. This legendary loaf is set apart by its unique combination of a crispy yet thin crust and light and fluffy interior. If the bread lacks crispness or is too dense, many would argue that the sandwich is ruined, so sourcing the right loaf is a serious business. One of the most trusted purveyors of New Orleans' iconic po'boy bread is Leidenheimer Baking Company. The family-owned spot began baking up classic po'boy bread since the sandwich was born in the late 1920s, and has been supplying the Crescent City with airy, crispy-crusted loaves ever since — giving it the unique street cred of being the oldest and largest bakery still making NOLA-style French bread.