The Oldest Bakery Still Making New Orleans' Iconic Po'Boy Bread
Some classic sandwiches are famous for their fillings, but others are defined by their bread. A clear case of the latter is the New Orleans po'boy. The definition of this tasty New Orleans specialty is generally pretty forgiving – it can be stuffed with a wide variety of fillings, from roast beef to fried seafood to meatballs, served plain or generously "dressed" with lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles, and slathered with mayonnaise or remoulade (which is not the same as tartar sauce).
However, arguably the most important, and specific, aspect of a po'boy sandwich is the bread: it must be served on New Orleans-style French bread. This legendary loaf is set apart by its unique combination of a crispy yet thin crust and light and fluffy interior. If the bread lacks crispness or is too dense, many would argue that the sandwich is ruined, so sourcing the right loaf is a serious business. One of the most trusted purveyors of New Orleans' iconic po'boy bread is Leidenheimer Baking Company. The family-owned spot began baking up classic po'boy bread since the sandwich was born in the late 1920s, and has been supplying the Crescent City with airy, crispy-crusted loaves ever since — giving it the unique street cred of being the oldest and largest bakery still making NOLA-style French bread.
What makes Leidenheimer loaves so special
Leidenheimer Baking Company has been in business since 1896, making it the oldest bakery in New Orleans. The renowned spot has been baking its NOLA-style French loaves for well over a century, and for good reason. According to fans, the bakery's po'boy bread strikes the Goldilocks balance of crunchy exterior and airy interior for a perfect sandwich – sturdy enough to stand up to the fillings, but light enough to let their flavors shine through.
These days, Leidenheimer loaves are firmly established as the quintessential po'boy bread for restaurants and home chefs across New Orleans. While many other NOLA-based bakeries make perfectly delicious po'boy bread (and there is some healthy debate over which bakery does it best), for many Louisianian diners, the state's signature sandwich has got to be served on a Leidenheimer loaf. Luckily for those not living in the Big Easy, the bakery distributes its bread to restaurants nationwide, so you may be able to taste the legendary loaves at a po'boy purveyor near you. No matter how you slice it, we certainly hope Leidenheimer Baking Company keeps baking up its iconic New Orleans-style po'boy bread for many years to come. By the way, if you're wondering why the heck it's called a po'boy, here's how our favorite sandwiches got their names.