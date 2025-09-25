The Signature Sandwich Of Every State

Humble and elegant, simple and elaborate, the sandwich is a quintessentially American contribution to food history. Although its creation may be attributed to Britain's Earl of Sandwich, the U.S. has more than made the sandwich its own, and a gift to the world. But what even is a sandwich? We're choosing to define it as anything between two pieces of bread, or a bread-like flat carbohydrate folded over to approximate two pieces of bread.

After that, brilliant professionals and amateurs have taken those simple parameters and gotten extremely creative, occupying the space between bread with all manner of things. A sandwich doesn't need all that much meat, but it's also a place where cheeses, sauces, condiments, and vegetables can come together in both logical pairings and bizarre and delicious sandwich combos alike.

The sandwich is so American, utilitarian, and open for interpretation that dozens of sandwich styles have been created, popularized, and perfected stateside. Since it's such a big country with a wide array of ingredients available to specific regions, with specific tastes, every state in the nation has a sandwich that it can claim as its own. Here are the stories of 50 sandwiches, one signature 'wich for every one of the United States' states.