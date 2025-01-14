The Whopping Amount Of Pastrami Katz's Deli Sells In A Week

If you're looking for the place that sets the standard for pastrami sandwiches in the country (and quite possibly, the world), set your eyes on Katz's Delicatessen, a New York City icon. For most of its history, Katz's has resided in the same location in the lower East Side of New York. While this long-standing institution excels in classic American Jewish deli foods like corned beef, lox, and chopped liver, it's undoubtedly most famous for its pastrami. The cured meat — which is made in the New York style — is so popular that the deli serves up approximately 15,000 pounds of it each and every week.

The 1989 hit movie, "When Harry Met Sally" put Katz's Delicatessen on the radars of millions around the world. But, in reality, Katz's was locally famous decades before the film came out. Even today, it is much more than a tourist stop; Katz's is the heart and soul of this neighborhood and has been for generations. Through it all, Katz's has always served incredible food, and this is what has largely kept it going. Even when the tourists are few, born and bred New Yorkers still flock to this deli for its heaping servings of pastrami on rye.