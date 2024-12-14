What's The Difference Between New York And New England Pastrami?
If you were to travel to any given place in the United States, you'd find that there are different types of cuisines to experience for every geographical location. Beef is in the Midwest, seafood is on the West Coast, bagels and deli meat are on the East Coast, and comfort food is in the South. While you can often find an assortment of options anywhere you go, you'll obviously want to try a signature item if it's widely known as "the best" in that region. For those of you from the East Coast, you'll know deli meat is a huge deal. Due to the area's tradition of diverse, high-quality cold cuts, it's important to understand their differences, starting with delicious pastrami.
Pastrami is a cured beef brisket typically used in popular sandwiches like the Reuben. While there are various types of pastrami, two locations claim to have the best: New York and New England. While pastrami was brought to America by Romanian Jewish immigrants in the 19th century, the variation between the two locations primarily comes down to the color of each meat type, the seasonings used to achieve the colors, and the flavor profiles that make them unique.
The differing pastrami details
If you compare both types of pastrami, you'll first notice their coloring. The New York style pastrami is called "black pastrami" because of the dark color given by the savory spices, like black pepper and molasses, which are used in the curing process and produce a smoky, sweet flavor. Pastrami from New York is considered the "original," as this type was first brought to the U.S. It's also derived from the beef navel and is famously used in Katz's Delicatessen still today. Katz's Deli is New York's oldest deli, opening in 1888. This is also where the infamous "I'll have what she's having" scene was shot in "When Harry Met Sally."
Conversely, if you were to head to any New England state, you'd find red pastrami. Red pastrami is created from the same cut of beef and similar spices but also uses a rub of pepper-fueled paprika to give it bite and sometimes brown sugar for added sweetness. Although sugar is added, New York pastrami will usually be sweeter than the New England variety. You can find both just about anywhere in the U.S., but know that if you're craving sweeter meat, try the New York style, and for a kick of spice, stick with the New England style.