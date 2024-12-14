What's The Difference Between New York And New England Pastrami?

If you were to travel to any given place in the United States, you'd find that there are different types of cuisines to experience for every geographical location. Beef is in the Midwest, seafood is on the West Coast, bagels and deli meat are on the East Coast, and comfort food is in the South. While you can often find an assortment of options anywhere you go, you'll obviously want to try a signature item if it's widely known as "the best" in that region. For those of you from the East Coast, you'll know deli meat is a huge deal. Due to the area's tradition of diverse, high-quality cold cuts, it's important to understand their differences, starting with delicious pastrami.

Pastrami is a cured beef brisket typically used in popular sandwiches like the Reuben. While there are various types of pastrami, two locations claim to have the best: New York and New England. While pastrami was brought to America by Romanian Jewish immigrants in the 19th century, the variation between the two locations primarily comes down to the color of each meat type, the seasonings used to achieve the colors, and the flavor profiles that make them unique.