The Simple Ingredient That Paprika Is Made Of
Despite its relative ubiquity, paprika is still a bit of a confusing spice. Its telltale small flakes and appealingly bright red color are a dead giveaway that it's a form of dried and crushed red pepper, which is really all paprika is. But, that fact is deceptively simple because paprika can be made from a blend of dried peppers that come from the Capsicum annuum family, which covers a slew of peppers you know and use already, like cayenne, jalapeño, serrano, and bell. That means the paprika in your spice jar is most likely a blend rather than one single pepper.
The garnishing touch to your deviled eggs can get even more involved, depending on which type of paprika you purchase. There are different variations of paprika hailing from different parts of the globe and they all serve different purposes, depending on what you're cooking and where it originates from.
The garnishing touch to your deviled eggs can get even more involved, depending on which type of paprika you purchase. There are different variations of paprika hailing from different parts of the globe and they all serve different purposes, depending on what you're cooking and where it originates from.
Paprika comes in multiple varieties
If you've ever perused the spice aisle at the grocery store, you've likely seen multiple types of paprika available for purchase. There's your typical (also known as "sweet") paprika, which is the sprinkle-on-deviled-eggs variety, and it's the same paprika people put in seasoning blends such as barbecue spice rubs. It's got a mild and sweet flavor that you can use in plenty of dishes, especially ones where you want a pop of appealing color but not necessarily heat.
Then there's Hungarian paprika, which isn't just a singular version but comes in eight grades with differing heat levels and flavor profiles. On top of that, there's Spanish paprika, known as pimentón. Spanish pimentón comes in sweet, spicy, a sweet-spicy blend known as agridulce, and smoked, which is created when the peppers are dried over an open fire. Paprika continues to cross borders into countries like China, India, Italy, and plenty more; the culinary uses for the versatile combination of crushed red peppers are almost endless. It shouldn't be confused with chili powder, which isn't just crushed dried pepper but rather a blend of other ingredients, including garlic powder, cumin, and a mix of chiles.
Here are some common ways that paprika can be used
There are a few recipes that heavily feature paprika. One of the best might be an easy chicken paprikash, thanks to former Takeout staff member Kate Bernot's grandmother — you know those recipes are the best kind. It's a Hungarian dish that features chicken in a creamy paprika sauce. We also use plenty of paprika in beef goulash.
But it turns out you may already eat more paprika than you know. If you're a fan of the classic East Coast Old Bay seafood seasoning, paprika is part of what gives that popular celery-forward spice blend its signature red color. Paprika is also an ingredient in snack foods like barbecue-flavored chips, and it's already in so much food it's sort of head-spinning. For a seemingly straightforward spice of crushed red pepper, there's much more to paprika than just its color. It's somehow simple, complex, and fascinating, all at the same time.