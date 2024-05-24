Ace Loud Mouth BBQ Review: Can A Hardware Store Do Sauces And Rubs?

Ace Hardware (yes, the hardware store) released a line of grilling rubs and two barbecue sauces last month in order to usher in the backyard lounging season. Picking up impulse groceries at Ace alongside your emergency monkey wrench might seem like an unlikely pairing, but the hardware store has quietly grown a reputation for having a well-curated section of sauces and seasonings to complement the goods in its barbecue supply department.

I reached out to the brand about this following, and Brian Wiborg, senior vice president of merchandising for Ace Hardware, gave me a bit of background on its history: "Starting back around 2017, we were seeing great growth in our BBQ department. That is when we set out on a mission to become the BBQ destination in all the neighborhoods we serve. That began with grills, fuels, accessories and quickly grew to sauces and seasonings."

That's why the birth of Ace's new in-house Loud Mouth Barbeque line makes more sense than you'd think. There are five rubs ($6.99 per container, varying weights) and two sauces ($8.99 per bottle) designed to fit all tastes, ranging from salty to spicy to sweet, and considering that Memorial Day is upon us, I wanted to see if this new family of products is fit to use on your home grill.

