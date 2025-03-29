How Much Meat Does A Sandwich Really Need?

The question posed in the title — that of how much meat is needed in a sandwich — is more of a rhetorical one than anything else since the answer is obviously going to vary from sandwich to sandwich. If the feast in question is a Brooklyn-style potato and egg, the answer is none. The same goes for peanut butter, unless it's our version of the Elvis sandwich, in which case it needs four strips of bacon. Even if we limit ourselves to sandwiches made with deli meat, however, you'll get a different answer depending on who you ask. Anyone on a tight budget, counting calories, or both (me, for example) may tell you that one slice of meat will do, although two may be necessary if it's so thin you can see through it. Max Halley, the eponym behind both Max's Sandwich Shop (he owns it) and "Max's Sandwich Book" (he wrote it), would beg to differ.

When we asked Halley how much meat to pile on a sandwich, he replied with a question: "Ask yourself, 'Does that look like loads?'" He then answered himself, saying, "If it does, you're good to go." When we requested he explain further, he came back with yet another question. As he pondered, "Loads of anything is largely a good thing in life, right?"