Is Black Forest Ham Really All That Different From The Regular Kind?

Germany's Black Forest region is one of the country's culinary hot spots. It is the home of some excellent dumplings known as maultaschen – which are not that hard to make — as well as schwarzwälder kirschtorte, otherwise known as Black Forest cake. (This chocolate and cherry confection is so good that it ranks as one of our favorite cakes of all time.) As for Black Forest ham, it has been popular for a while; it was one of 2020's top food trends, according to Kroger sales data. This begs the question, though: What, if anything, is so special about Black Forest ham?

Well, it all depends on where you're purchasing said ham. In Germany, "Black Forest" (or Schwarzwäld, as it were) is used as a region-specific designator. Much like Champagne indicates the region in France where a certain type of sparkling wine is produced, the term "Black Forest" proves the ham was produced in that region of Germany. Throughout the European Union, it's illegal to sell ham labeled as Black Forest ham if it did not come from that region.

The United States does not abide by such laws, so even a premium product like Dietz & Watson's Pre-Sliced Black Forest Ham may only be a Black Forest ham in style, not origin. (This particular ham appears to be produced in Pennsylvania.) Still, if the manufacturer has made a reasonable attempt to imitate genuine Black Forest ham, the meat may stand out from some types of ham thanks to its black exterior and its smoky, salty flavor. That being said, Black Forest ham tastes pretty mild when compared to strong-tasting hams like country ham or prosciutto.