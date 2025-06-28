Do You Know The Difference Between Tartar Sauce And Remoulade?

Just as an order of french fries is almost always served with a side of ketchup and tortilla chips automatically come with a dish of salsa, so fried seafood is usually accompanied by a bit of rich, cold, creamy sauce. For the most part, it's tartar sauce, but on occasion, it's remoulade. The two can often be used interchangeably, and they both taste great with fried fish and shellfish, but tartar and remoulade sauce aren't carbon copies of each other.

While they share the same core ingredients, a basic tartar sauce can come together with just mayonnaise and sweet pickle relish, although many versions include an acid like lemon juice or maybe a squirt of mustard. Sometimes, fresh herbs and a bit of onion make appearances. When it comes to remoulade sauce, herbs are about as necessary an ingredient as the mayonnaise itself, and things like vinegar and hot sauces are often present, making it much less sweet than tartar sauce. And unlike tartar sauce, there are several versions of remoulade sauce, from the classic Louisiana-style that's popular on po'boy sandwiches to a version that's widely enjoyed in Scandinavia.