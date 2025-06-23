The Spicy Southern Mustard That's Perfect For Grilled Hot Dogs

The Takeout has written extensively about the best hot dog toppings we've seen before, with each combo being more unique and outlandish than the last. Creole mustard may be too simplistic to be a visual show-stopper like some other options, but it's the perfect condiment to slather on a grilled hot dog. We found it pairs well with the sweetness of ketchup and diced raw onions, if you're a fan of those. Grilled onions pair well with the spices, too, especially when they've hit that delicious point of caramelization.

If you like a little extra salt and crunch, you can go the classic route of crumbling up some potato chips to sprinkle over the top, or add some Chicharrón for some savory pork flavor. Creole mustard goes perfectly with poultry, fish, and pork especially, so any of these combos are a winner in our book. Of course, when you're working with so few ingredients, your hot dog also matters. It's important to be aware of the five best and four worst ways to cook hot dogs, so you can grill (or bake, or toast) your favorite brand to perfection.

You really can't beat a grill, but seeing as not everyone has that option, we agree that popping your hot dogs into the oven or just using a skillet works just as well. You can even try brushing Creole mustard over your hot dogs before grilling them to really bake that flavor right in. Whether you use it as a baste or a topping (or both!) this condiment is sure to find a place at your barbecue bench.