The Spicy Southern Mustard That's Perfect For Grilled Hot Dogs
Hot dogs are one of those guilty (or maybe not so guilty) pleasure foods that we love to hate and hate to love. It's a simple but delicious treat that typically only requires a few ingredients, which means each and every one should be a total standout. The Takeout conducted a blind taste test to determine the best hot dogs, so you end up with a handy list of some of the greatest ones currently on the market. From there, it's all about the buns and, of course, the condiments. Get yourself a nice, fluffy, good quality bun, and top that baby off with something truly unique. In fact, we would suggest setting aside your favorite yellow mustard even though it's a tried and true staple, and reaching for Creole mustard instead.
This is a spicy, rich, savory, and delectable spread that's a match made in heaven for anything you want to slap on the grill, including good ol' fashioned hot dogs. Creole mustard is a wholegrain mustard, meaning the mustard seeds aren't ground down like they are in more common varieties. What sets it apart from other wholegrain mustards is the Creole seasoning blend, which includes garlic and onion powder, paprika, basil, oregano, thyme, salt, and more. For sweetness, Creole mustard relies on molasses, brown sugar, or honey, which all bring a unique and caramelized depth of sweetness that white sugar alone just doesn't have. Together, it makes for a salty, sweet, and spicy combo ideal for your next barbecue.
How to use Creole mustard to elevate your grilled hot dog
The Takeout has written extensively about the best hot dog toppings we've seen before, with each combo being more unique and outlandish than the last. Creole mustard may be too simplistic to be a visual show-stopper like some other options, but it's the perfect condiment to slather on a grilled hot dog. We found it pairs well with the sweetness of ketchup and diced raw onions, if you're a fan of those. Grilled onions pair well with the spices, too, especially when they've hit that delicious point of caramelization.
If you like a little extra salt and crunch, you can go the classic route of crumbling up some potato chips to sprinkle over the top, or add some Chicharrón for some savory pork flavor. Creole mustard goes perfectly with poultry, fish, and pork especially, so any of these combos are a winner in our book. Of course, when you're working with so few ingredients, your hot dog also matters. It's important to be aware of the five best and four worst ways to cook hot dogs, so you can grill (or bake, or toast) your favorite brand to perfection.
You really can't beat a grill, but seeing as not everyone has that option, we agree that popping your hot dogs into the oven or just using a skillet works just as well. You can even try brushing Creole mustard over your hot dogs before grilling them to really bake that flavor right in. Whether you use it as a baste or a topping (or both!) this condiment is sure to find a place at your barbecue bench.