The 8 Best And Worst Ways To Cook Hot Dogs

Pigs in a blanket have the most prep time, as you need to slice the dogs into pieces and individually wrap them with dough. I recommend the canned crescent rolls from Pillsbury. If you want to spice things up further before baking, shake a dash of everything but the bagel seasoning on the dough. Another way to spiffy up their appearance is by scoring the bottom of the dogs to give these piggies "legs."

The cooking is very straightforward, as you lay the pigs on a tray and pop them into the oven to bake for 12-15 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. You can tell when they're done based on the browning of the dough. When ready, they'll be piping hot, and it will be super-hard to resist eating them right away. I myself cannot ever resist! The dough is now a tad flaky but soft and delicious. As for the hot dogs, the oven method ensures they will cook evenly and have a nice lean crunchiness to them as well as a welcoming smoky taste.

Pigs in a blanket are the most crowd-pleasing way to eat hot dogs, as both the young and the old can agree on their deliciousness. They're perfect hors d'oeuvres to serve for the big game or even a kid's birthday party. With their small stature, they also are fun to dip in an array of ideal hot dog condiments. Also, if you used tin foil or parchment paper on your baking tray during cooking, cleanup is a cinch. This is easily the best and most recommended way to enjoy hot dogs.