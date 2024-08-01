Butterfly Your Way To A Better Hot Dog

A grilled hot dog is the perfect accompaniment for the dog days of summer. To bring your summer cookout to the next level, consider splitting the dog before putting it on the barbecue. Known as a butterfly cut, this method results in a flatter piece of meat that's easier to flip and cooks quicker and more evenly. Additionally, a split hot dog makes a natural vessel that can be loaded with toppings galore.

This is a pro grilling tip that this writer's family has enjoyed for many years. My son insists on his hot dogs getting butterflied at every barbecue, inspired by his love of Shake Shack's split top dog. A true connoisseur of smoky flavor, he also insists on eating it plain. While it's a natural fit for a loaded frank, butterflying is also a great option for diners who prefer a plain hot dog. By grilling both the inside and outside of the hot dog, you can give the frank more char, giving it even more of that awesome barbecue taste (not to mention that grill marks look undeniably cool, so why not add more of them?).