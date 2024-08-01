Butterfly Your Way To A Better Hot Dog
A grilled hot dog is the perfect accompaniment for the dog days of summer. To bring your summer cookout to the next level, consider splitting the dog before putting it on the barbecue. Known as a butterfly cut, this method results in a flatter piece of meat that's easier to flip and cooks quicker and more evenly. Additionally, a split hot dog makes a natural vessel that can be loaded with toppings galore.
This is a pro grilling tip that this writer's family has enjoyed for many years. My son insists on his hot dogs getting butterflied at every barbecue, inspired by his love of Shake Shack's split top dog. A true connoisseur of smoky flavor, he also insists on eating it plain. While it's a natural fit for a loaded frank, butterflying is also a great option for diners who prefer a plain hot dog. By grilling both the inside and outside of the hot dog, you can give the frank more char, giving it even more of that awesome barbecue taste (not to mention that grill marks look undeniably cool, so why not add more of them?).
How to butterfly a hot dog
A butterfly cut involves cutting a piece of meat almost all the way down the middle, leaving the two halves connected. The meat is then spread open and flattened. The finished product looks like a pair of butterfly wings, hence the name of the cut.
Making a butterfly cut on a hot dog is a simple maneuver. First, place the dog on a cutting board. Get any small, sharp knife you have available. Press the dog with the palm of your hand to keep it in place, making sure to keep your fingers away from the eventual path of the knife's blade. Then, cut horizontally through the dog's center, stopping just before fully slicing it in half. Finally, open the dog and lay it flat on the board to create the butterfly "wings."
A butterfly cut is great for preparing hot dogs for an even, fast, char-forward cook, but it can be used for a variety of meats and recipes. This cut is the key to making iconic dishes like chicken cordon bleu and savory roulades.
Creative ways to top a butterflied hot dog
Classic hot dog condiments like mustard, diced onions, and relish, are popular for good reason. While those rest comfortably on top of the average hot dog, a butterflied hot dog adds a pocket for all kinds of toppings. The distinctive butterfly cut ensures that the grilled dog lays against the sides of the bun when it's served, giving more room to expand beyond everyday ketchup or cheese.
You can get creative with these innovative hot dog toppings from around the Internet. Explore America's regional hot dogs, from the iconic Chicago dog to Washington, DC's famous half-smokes. Freestyle your own flavor combos from what's in your pantry or refrigerator. The butterfly cut gives more char and smoky flavor to the cooked dog, so it can stand up to a variety of equally strong tastes when topped.
Be bold and use the butterfly cut during your next session as a grill master. It's a small effort that results in a tastier hot dog.