The Hot Dog Flipping Hack That'll Make Summer Cookouts So Much Easier

Picture this: You're ready to hit the grill, with all your hot dogs on a tray. As soon as you get outside, you start laying everything down. Not so bad. But then you have to flip everything. Then you have to remove everything from the grill, picking up each hot dog individually. Okay, there has to be a better way.

You're in luck, because all you need are a handful of wooden or metal skewers to instantly upgrade your grilling experience. You're going to take one skewer, position it about an inch from the edge of the hot dog and slide it through; repeat with as many hot dogs as will fit. Then, laying the skewered dogs on a flat surface, you'll take a second skewer and slide it all the way through on the other side of the hot dogs.

What you end up with is a wiener-rific "ladder" that makes it easy to flip a number of them all at once, even if they're spiral-cut hot dogs. And it's not just for dogs. You can obviously use this for other tube-shaped meats, like bratwursts or kielbasas, but it also works for chicken, shrimp, and vegetables (the latter two only require one skewer).

