Frankfurter Vs Hot Dog: What's The Difference Between The 2?

Potato, potahto. Tomato, tomahto. Frankfurter, hot dog. Is it really all the same? Absolutely not. A frankfurter and a hot dog, though both enjoyed nestled in a bun, are not the same thing.

The frankfurter predates the hot dog in history, hailing from Germany as early as the 1400s before making its way to the United States in the 1800s. While both have a history rooted in Germany, the frankfurter, also known as a frank, is strictly made of pork along with German-style spices and is usually a smaller-sized sausage. On the other hand, hot dogs are generally identified as being made of beef, but can also consist of various meat trimmings like pork, chicken, turkey.

Advertisement

Outside of their meat composition, the two also vary in ingredients, overall preparation, and flavor profiles. Here's how to spot the differences between an old-fashioned frankfurter and a classic hot dog.