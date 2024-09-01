Frankfurter Vs Hot Dog: What's The Difference Between The 2?
Potato, potahto. Tomato, tomahto. Frankfurter, hot dog. Is it really all the same? Absolutely not. A frankfurter and a hot dog, though both enjoyed nestled in a bun, are not the same thing.
The frankfurter predates the hot dog in history, hailing from Germany as early as the 1400s before making its way to the United States in the 1800s. While both have a history rooted in Germany, the frankfurter, also known as a frank, is strictly made of pork along with German-style spices and is usually a smaller-sized sausage. On the other hand, hot dogs are generally identified as being made of beef, but can also consist of various meat trimmings like pork, chicken, turkey.
Outside of their meat composition, the two also vary in ingredients, overall preparation, and flavor profiles. Here's how to spot the differences between an old-fashioned frankfurter and a classic hot dog.
How to spot a frank
As previously mentioned, the frankfurter is a German-style, smoked all-pork sausage, but this is not to be confused with a wiener, which also comes from Germany. To make a frankfurter, pork as well as specific spices, salt, and sometimes sugar, are ground up into a very smooth texture then encased. Frankfurter casings are usually made from cleaned and salted pork intestines, which give the sausage a signature snap when you take a bite.
Some of the spices that can be found in a traditional frankfurter include salt, pepper, ginger, mace, and even nutmeg.These combinations contribute to the color and hue of the sausage, often giving it either a pinkish tone or something as dark as a reddish brown, making them easy to spot. Also, because of their small size, franks are often serve as an appetizer accompanied by various dipping sauces.
But, this doesn't mean frankfurters can't also be served on small bread buns with dressings as other sausages are often served. Many enjoy a frank with a good squirt of mustard (but whether a hot dog or a frank, don't you dare reach for ketchup in Chicago). The fine texture and distinct color of frankfurters are just some of the key aspects of what set them apart from hot dogs.
What's in a hot dog?
Considering hot dogs are a classic American staple, you might feel like they're the simplest sausage to identify. But, have you ever asked yourself what's actually in a hot dog?
Well, where franks are traditionally all-pork, hot dogs can be made from a mix of meats such as a blend of pork and beef, or they can come in a singular meat style like an all-beef hot dog. Hot dogs can also contain some of the same ingredients as franks like pepper, and a bit of sugar, but other spices like garlic and paprika are unique to this particular sausage. These links are then encased in either natural casings and/or artificial ones that are removed before eating.
While both sausages can be grilled or fried, frankfurters usually aren't boiled whereas hot dogs can easily be tossed in a pot of boiling water at home and enjoyed. Plus, hot dogs are typically served in a bun with a variety of toppings (depending on where you're from). Now that you know the long, detailed, and distinct differences between franks and hot dogs, don't even get us started on bratwursts. That's a whole other ballpark food.