Brats Vs Hot Dogs: The Difference Between These 2 Cookout Classics

Technically, both hot dogs and bratwursts are sausages, or ground meat that is flavored and forced into thin casings. But the meats that each are made with are rarely the same. Hot dogs can be made from a mixture of pork, beef, chicken, and turkey, while bratwursts are mainly made from pork, and sometimes contain beef or veal. The meat mixture in hot dogs is so finely ground that it becomes paste-like, or completely emulsified before it's put into casings. In addition, hot dogs are pre-cooked, so they can technically be eaten right from the package, although they tend to taste much better when heated.

Advertisement

To make bratwursts, pork is also processed, but the meat is coarser, giving the sausage much more texture than a hot dog. Whereas hot dogs are mainly spiced with salt, garlic, and paprika for some color, bratwursts can be flavored with practically the whole spice cabinet; things like lemon zest, caraway seed, nutmeg, ginger, and more can be added. Because of this, bratwursts have a much wider range of flavor. Sometimes, the addition of an ingredient can change the wurst completely. For example, if pig blood is added, it becomes a blutwurst, or blood sausage. You can occasionally find hot dogs that contain cheese, or ones that are made from all beef or all pork, but in the end, they are all still hot dogs.

Advertisement