Why Do Chicago-Style Hot Dogs Always Come On Poppy Seed Buns?

There is absolutely no mistaking a Chicago-style hot dog when you see one. The dead giveaways are the neon-green relish, the pickle spear, and the slices of tomato that lay on top. Just as important and apparent is the fact that true Chicago dogs are always served on poppy seed-speckled buns. These buns became a part of Chicago's hot dog culture over a century ago; they were introduced to the city by Sam Rosen and his Chicago-based bakery, S. Rosen's Baking Company.

As to why the poppy seed bun remains a must for the Chicago dog, some say it's for flavor and texture, while others believe it's a purely visual touch, giving this already colorful hot dog a burst of teeny polka dots. Whatever the reason, any Chi-town native will tell you that their city's signature frank just isn't authentic without the proper bun.

Supporters of the flavor and texture theory might tell you that the poppy seeds round out the taste of this type of hot dog with a hint of nutty flavor. The meat and celery salt add umami, the onion gives it crunch, the mustard and pickles contribute sourness, and the sport peppers bring heat. Proponents of the "it's just for looks" argument will say that there's no way anyone can taste the poppy seeds with everything else going on in the hot dog. Either way, the bun is a necessity and a very unique element to the dish.

