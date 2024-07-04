Swedish Hot Dogs Look Nothing Like The Franks We're Used To

The appeal of a hot dog, or some variation of it, is pretty much universal. Humankind seems to have an affinity for cheap salty sausages that snap when you bite into them. The toppings vary widely depending on where you are, from a squirt of mustard with sauerkraut in Manhattan to Peru, where the hot dogs are chopped up and served on a pile of french fries in lieu of a bun. And then there's Sweden, where the frankfurters come bun-less, and aren't so much topped with condiments as much as they are topped with everything but the kitchen sink. If it's a bun you want, check out Sweden-based IKEA's vegan hot dogs.

Swedish tunnbrödsrulle is a popular late night street food, a dish that Anthony Bourdain once called "the finest and best thing I've ever had in my life." A tunnbrödsrulle can be any sandwich that comes wrapped in a tunnbröd (a sort of large flatbread), but the most noted one in the Scandinavian country consists of two hot dogs, mayonnaise, mashed potatoes, fried and raw onions, and mayo-coated shrimp salad, all served in a buttered tunnbröd. Nothing about it resembles the classic American dog except the wieners that are hidden in the mix. And while a standard hot dog is noted for being a one-handed snack you can eat while walking down the street, you'll probably need a fork to get through this Swedish dish.

