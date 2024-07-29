The Key To Microwaving Hot Dogs To Perfection

Microwaving a hot dog might seem as simple as placing the sausage on a microwave-safe plate, closing the door, and hitting a few buttons, but that's a surefire way to end up with a subpar meal. It's also best to heat the hot dog in increments rather than just hitting a button and walking away. Microwave in 40 or 50 second intervals and check on it in between to see if it's heated all the way through. This allows you a significant amount of control, and the ability to pinpoint the moment your hot dog has reached the perfect level of doneness.

If you're cooking more than one wiener at a time in the microwave, be sure to wrap each one in a paper towel. You should also increase the heating time by a few seconds depending on how many are in the microwave at once. Once the hot dogs are fully warmed, take caution pulling them out. Since the paper towel helps lock in moisture, there will likely be steam coming off it that could deliver a serious burn.

Ballpark frank aficionados might cringe at the thought of this process. But if you're mindful of these steps, you'll end up with a hot dog just as juicy and cooked-through as ones made with more traditional methods. Plus, your landlord is less likely to scold you for using the microwave than for having a full-blown grill on your balcony.

