How To Bake A Potato Right In Your Toaster Oven

A baked potato is often considered a side dish; An accompaniment to things like prime rib and surf-and-turf. But it also makes an outstanding main course when you pile on the toppings, which can be anything from pulled pork and slaw, to taco-style fixings or comforting chili and cheese. And while most people know this dish is usually cooked in the oven — putting the "baked" in baked potato — you might not realize that a countertop toaster oven also turns out perfect potatoes that have a crispy skin and a fluffy interior.

Of course, a toaster oven is very different from a standard toaster, which is designed for heating vertical slices of bread and toaster pastries (and maybe trying the overrated grilled cheese toaster hack, on occasion). A toaster oven is basically a miniature convection oven that can bake, broil, roast, reheat, and defrost. They're convenient for cooking on a small scale, they use much less energy compared to standard ovens, and they preheat in a snap. For toaster oven baked potatoes, you simply prep the spuds like you would if you were putting them in a regular oven: Wash off any dirt, pat them dry, rub them with a little oil to crisp the skin, and poke a handful of holes in the potatoes. Preheat the toaster oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake the potatoes for about 45 minutes to an hour. You'll know they're done when a knife easily slides right through the tuber with little resistance.