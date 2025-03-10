How To Bake A Potato Right In Your Toaster Oven
A baked potato is often considered a side dish; An accompaniment to things like prime rib and surf-and-turf. But it also makes an outstanding main course when you pile on the toppings, which can be anything from pulled pork and slaw, to taco-style fixings or comforting chili and cheese. And while most people know this dish is usually cooked in the oven — putting the "baked" in baked potato — you might not realize that a countertop toaster oven also turns out perfect potatoes that have a crispy skin and a fluffy interior.
Of course, a toaster oven is very different from a standard toaster, which is designed for heating vertical slices of bread and toaster pastries (and maybe trying the overrated grilled cheese toaster hack, on occasion). A toaster oven is basically a miniature convection oven that can bake, broil, roast, reheat, and defrost. They're convenient for cooking on a small scale, they use much less energy compared to standard ovens, and they preheat in a snap. For toaster oven baked potatoes, you simply prep the spuds like you would if you were putting them in a regular oven: Wash off any dirt, pat them dry, rub them with a little oil to crisp the skin, and poke a handful of holes in the potatoes. Preheat the toaster oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and bake the potatoes for about 45 minutes to an hour. You'll know they're done when a knife easily slides right through the tuber with little resistance.
Why all potatoes belong in a toaster oven
You can bake regular potatoes and sweet potatoes in toaster ovens, but you can also conveniently roast mini potatoes and potato chunks with ease. If you're in the habit of wrapping your potatoes in foil before they bake, you can still do this in a toaster oven. This is best for those who like a completely soft exterior (and steamed skin). A preference for crispy skin is exactly why Dolly Parton skips the foil for her baked potatoes, along with not poking holes in the skin. She says it's better to keep all that steam inside the potato as it bakes so the inside gets super fluffy.
As far as the toppings for baked potatoes go, your options are nearly endless. At the very least, try lots of butter plus a sprinkle of salt and pepper. If you're in a hurry (or just short of fresh toppings), head to your pantry; There are loads of canned foods that make delicious baked potato toppings. You can even use your leftovers, like sloppy Joe filling, fajitas, chicken tikka masala, clam chowder, or Bolognese sauce with a generous sprinkling of Parmesan cheese.