14 Canned Foods That Make Delicious Baked Potato Toppings
Who doesn't love baked potatoes? They're delicious, healthy, and ridiculously easy to prepare. There are several ways to make a baked potato, but the most common is obviously in the oven. Just stab your potato a few times, pop it in the oven, and let those starches cook. And if you can't be bothered to bake, the microwave is your best friend. Once your baked potato is ready, it's time to add toppings. Of course, a little salt and butter go a long way, but if you want to elevate those spuds without much effort, we have the perfect solution: canned goods.
Canned foods have made cooking so much simpler. Gone are the days when you had to buy everything fresh, which is useful if produce is out of season or you haven't gone shopping. Plus, the right canned foods add a burst of flavor to meals. And with many, little prep is required. Most canned foods are already cooked, so all you need to do is heat the contents and pour them on your potato.
So if you're looking to jazz up those taters, you've come to the right place. We've scoured online forums and pulled from our own experience to determine which canned foods make the best baked potato toppings. Not only are these choices delicious, but they help create a more complete meal. So what are you waiting for? Find one you love and crack open that can.
Tuna
You probably already have a tuna can hiding out in your pantry — and it's a good thing you do. Canned tuna adds a deliciously fishy flavor to any meal and is packed with protein. One 3-ounce can has 98 calories and 21 grams of protein. Plus, canned tuna comes cooked, so it's super easy to use.
Truthfully, you can make a tuna-on-baked-potato meal in roughly 10 minutes. Once your baked potato is ready, slice it in half, add tuna, and voilà. You've got lunch, dinner, or a hearty snack. Of course, we highly recommend sprinkling some salt and olive oil on top. For a more unique flavor, try it with balsamic vinegar and crumbled blue cheese (it sounds funky, but don't knock it till you try it!).
Canned tuna on a baked potato may resemble something you ate in college. However, in certain parts of the globe, it's common fare, especially in Great Britain with jacket potatoes. Mind you, there are only subtle differences between baked potatoes and jacket potatoes, and the terms are often used interchangeably — so don't be afraid to turn to the British for more topping ideas. When enjoying a tuna jacket potato, others recommended adding mayo or corn and melted cheese.
Spinach
Looking to increase your veggie intake with little effort? Canned produce is the way to go. Like most leafy green vegetables, spinach isn't known for its long shelf life. But in canned form, it can last for years — in fact, you can expect canned spinach to maintain its peak flavor and quality for up to five years.
Spinach increases the fiber intake of any meal, keeping you satiated longer. Aside from fiber, spinach contains vitamin C, iron, calcium, and potassium. But don't worry, we're not recommending spinach solely for its nutritional value; it's also delicious. When prepping spinach on potatoes, we recommend being generous with the seasoning or opting for a pre-seasoned variety, like Southern-style spinach.
Glory Food's Seasoned Southern Style Spinach received positive reviews on Walmart. If you can't find this spinach at your local store, you can always purchase it on Amazon. When it arrives, you can expect the spinach to be simmered in broth and seasoned with onions, garlic, and spices. If you crave even more flavor, add a dollop of butter and a little vinegar to the potato, as well.
Lentils
Lentils contribute a nutty, earthy flavor to baked potatoes. The combination is ideal if you're vegetarian, gluten-free, or simply love lentils. And luckily, the canned version is very low maintenance. Cooking lentils can be time-consuming since these legumes need to be soaked before they're cooked, but canned varieties merely need to be drained.
There are so many things you can do with canned lentils and baked potatoes. And although they are both such simple foods, they taste super nourishing and hearty. Take a light and fresh approach by topping a potato with room-temperature canned lentils, crumbled feta cheese, and cilantro. Alternatively, you can make a hot and hearty dish by simmering lentils with spices like cumin and cayenne. Can't get enough comfort food? Mix lentils with tomato sauce, brown sugar, and more veggies for a vegan (and gluten-free) sloppy Joe. And if you prefer shepherd's pie, mash your baked potato slightly and topping it with lentils, mushrooms, and your favorite veggies.
Chili
The great part about chili is that you get so many different components in one can: chili peppers, meat, beans, and spices. It's an easy way to get that homemade comfort food flavor in a can. Plus, there are so many incredible canned varieties. If you're not sure where to start, check out our list of the best canned chilis on the market.
Chili is delicious on its own, but chili and baked potatoes make one seriously tasty team. Potatoes have a mild flavor and work like a sponge with other ingredients. Meanwhile, chili has a rich, savory taste. The blend of seasonings, like cumin, chili powder, and garlic adds a great deal of complexity, and the tomato base contributes a slight acidity to cut through the starchy potato.
With a flavorful chili, you can easily create a meal with solely a can and a baked potato. However, there are many ways to spice up this classic combo. Popular additions include shredded cheese, diced avocados, and jalapeños. You also can't go wrong with condiments like salsa and sour cream. And for an extra crunch, crumble some tortilla chips on top.
Mixed vegetables
While many canned products stick to one type of produce, mixed vegetables allow you to incorporate several at once. This means a variety of flavors, textures, and colors on your plate. Not only does this provide a more exciting meal, but it can help you get all the nutrients you need. After all, health experts encourage you to eat all the colors of the rainbow and mixed veggies can help you get there.
The standard can offers a medley of veggies, including corn, peas, carrots, onions, green beans, and celery. When making this meal, we suggest heating the baked potato, slicing it open, and letting butter melt into the starch. Then, drain the can before pouring the veggies directly on your baked potato. While you can eat this dish at room temperature, many people prefer warming it in the microwave first. When served like this, the dish is both vegetarian and gluten-free. However, you can make it a more substantial meal by adding shredded chicken or beef.
Beef
Canned meats aren't something everyone is used to eating. And although fresh meat is always preferred, canned varieties are surprisingly delicious in a pinch. You can choose from canned ground, shredded, or corned beef depending on your preferred texture. Truthfully, they all taste delicious over a baked potato.
Adding canned beef to potatoes transforms a simple side dish into a meal. The meat provides a healthy dose of protein to this carbohydrate-rich food. Plus, beef has that umami quality and satisfying mouthfeel that balances out starchy potatoes.
One approach to prepping the canned beef is to warm it with additional seasonings, like garlic powder or Worcestershire sauce to enhance the flavor. You can also sauté it with onions and mushrooms for a well-rounded dish. If you're craving something akin to tacos, we've got you covered. Sprinkle taco seasoning on canned ground beef and add it to your baked potato along with melted cheese and crispy lettuce strips.
Split pea with ham soup
Baked potatoes have a fluffy interior, perfect for soaking up creamy toppings. And if you're looking for a creamy, yet, flavorful option, look no further than canned split pea with ham soup. This hearty comfort food is made with split peas, root vegetables, and ham in a thick stock.
The soup is already seasoned to perfection, with enhancements like parsley, onion, and natural smoke flavor. All you need to do is heat up a can and pour it over a baked potato. However, we'd use a large bowl for this meal. Since we're dealing with soup, the potato will be bathing in a creamy broth — which is a good thing. Not only will the tasty soup soak into the potato's flesh, but you'll also taste it when you dive into the potato skins.
To elevate this combination, add a dash of black pepper or smoked paprika as the soup is simmering. For a nice crunch, top the finished product with crumbled bacon, and for an even creamier touch, add a dollop of sour cream. If you really wanna go the extra mile, scoop out the contents of the baked potato and mash them directly into the soup. Stuff the mixture back into the potato skin and pour a little broth over the top.
Diced and seasoned tomatoes
Unlike tomato paste, diced tomatoes have a light, fresh feel. They're typically ripe, juicy fruits chopped into bite-size pieces and blended with herbs and spices. Common seasonings include basil, oregano, and garlic. The tomatoes are canned in their own juice and when left to marinade with these spices, you get a flavorful, acidic sauce.
Canned diced seasoned tomatoes are a versatile pantry staple that can be used for a plethora of dishes, including baked potatoes. Although typically used as a base for sauces, canned tomatoes can function as a standalone topping. We suggest heating the can of tomatoes to bring out the flavors. Spoon warm tomatoes and sauce over a freshly baked potato and let it sit for a couple of minutes so the juices can seep into the potato flesh. To create a deeper flavor, mix in a dollop of butter or sprinkle grated cheese on the potato before adding the tomatoes. And for a Mediterranean twist, pepper the dish with olives and anchovies.
Baked beans
It's no secret that the British love their baked beans. An English breakfast wouldn't be complete without this canned food. And just as baked beans work beautifully on morning toast, they also work well on a baked potato.
You can always swap the toast for a baked potato at breakfast — and spoon baked beans over the top, of course. However, there's no need to limit yourself. Baked beans and potatoes can be eaten at any time of day. To create a full meal, slice the potato while it's hot, immediately add shredded cheese, and cover it with warm baked beans and another layer of cheese. This strategy will create a super cheesy dish and help that dairy melt perfectly.
You can't go wrong with a can of baked beans and most brands are fairly decent. After all, they're essentially just baked beans in a slightly sweet sauce. Some varieties use a tomato base while others are heavier on brown sugar or molasses. If you have a preference, check the ingredient list before purchasing. And if you eat pork, we highly recommend opting for baked beans with ham or bacon — it'll taste like an umami bomb hit your potato.
Cheddar cheese soup
If you're craving nachos in potato form, this is it. Cheddar cheese soup is a creamy, intensely flavorful canned product that is often used as a base in other dishes. We recommend buying cheddar cheese soup in its condensed form, which has a thick, almost paste-like consistency and a bold cheesy flavor. The beauty of this condensed soup lies in its versatility; it can be used as is for maximum richness or thinned out with water to achieve the desired consistency.
This topping undoubtedly requires heating, so the cheese can melt properly. Once hot, pour it over a freshly baked potato, and let all that soupy goodness seep into the interior. Mind you, this is another dish that is best served in a wide bowl so you can keep all that cheesiness contained.
This cheesy potato works well as a side dish or snack. But to turn it into a complete meal, you need to add some goodies. Chopped bacon bits and green onions provide a satisfying crunch. And if you can't get the idea of nachos out of your head, go all in with ground beef, beans, salsa, and guac.
Seasoned chickpeas
If you're a fan of Trader Joe's, you probably have a long list of your favorite go-tos — much like our list of the best Trader Joe's canned foods. Among these goods are Greek Chickpeas, which we'd consider a pantry staple. The popular chain describes these seasoned beans as a deconstructed hummus (minus the tahini). Essentially, you've got chickpeas in oil seasoned with cumin, parsley, garlic, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. The combination is flavorful and crunchy and pairs beautifully with a baked potato.
If you haven't stocked up on Trader Joe's Greek Chickpeas, no worries. You can create an at-home version with a regular can of chickpeas — in fact, you don't even have to leave home to find these beans. Nowadays, you can purchase canned chickpeas online and combine them with your favorite seasonings. To keep those Mediterranean vibes, stick with the spices mentioned above. If you like a kick, add a pinch of paprika or cayenne. Finally, top your chickpea baked potato with tzatziki for a tangy twist. Garnish with some fresh parsley and enjoy.
Mediterranean dorade
Another Mediterranean favorite of ours is dorade. Also known as gilthead seabream, this white meat fish has a mild flavor and a meaty texture. A standard can of dorade in oil has 190 calories, consisting of 8 grams of fat and 29 grams of protein. Combined with carbohydrate-dense potatoes, this creates a satisfying well-balanced meal. But bear in mind, this canned fish often comes with skin-on, so you'll need to enjoy that fishy flavor to fully savor this meal.
When using canned dorade on a baked potato, drain and flake it slightly. Spoon it over a hot, split potato and drizzle it with olive oil (or use the leftover liquid from the can to enhance the brininess). Squeeze some lemon juice and sprinkle fresh herbs like parsley and dill. Top it off with aioli and some capers to round out the flavors.
Smoked sardines in olive oil
Sardines are the type of canned food you can eat straight from the can – bones, skin, and all. They're bigger and meatier than anchovies, so while anchovies make a flavorful mix-in, sardines can be a standalone dish. Canned sardines come cooked but aren't salt-cured, so you can expect them to be milder and less fishy than anchovies. However, both these fish can enhance your cooking and are considered nutrient-dense foods. After all, a can of sardines in oil has 191 calories, with 23 grams of protein, 11 grams of fat, and loads of vitamins and minerals.
We highly recommend getting sardines in oil rather than water since they tend to retain more flavor and moisture. Plus, that oil can totally double as a sauce. You could even combine sardines and baked potatoes and drizzle sriracha and soy sauce on top.
Chicken pot pie
Chicken pot pie is a hearty canned food consisting of chicken and mixed vegetables like carrots, onions, and celery in a rich sauce. The sauce is typically made of milk and cream, with flour as a thickener. Because it's on the dense side, canned pot pies feel like creamy stews and generally have either dumplings or potatoes as starch. We suggest finding a dumpling version online since you'll be pairing it with a baked potato. And with all these goodies, you won't need much else to satisfy that palate.
This is one of those low-maintenance meals that simply requires pouring and reheating. In less than ten minutes, you'll have a comfort food combo that is just as filling as it is flavorful. However, if you don't mind putting in a little more effort, we have a trick to enhance this dish. Mash the baked potato, blend it with some hot chicken pot pie, and top it with more creamy broth.