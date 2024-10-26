14 Canned Foods That Make Delicious Baked Potato Toppings

Who doesn't love baked potatoes? They're delicious, healthy, and ridiculously easy to prepare. There are several ways to make a baked potato, but the most common is obviously in the oven. Just stab your potato a few times, pop it in the oven, and let those starches cook. And if you can't be bothered to bake, the microwave is your best friend. Once your baked potato is ready, it's time to add toppings. Of course, a little salt and butter go a long way, but if you want to elevate those spuds without much effort, we have the perfect solution: canned goods.

Canned foods have made cooking so much simpler. Gone are the days when you had to buy everything fresh, which is useful if produce is out of season or you haven't gone shopping. Plus, the right canned foods add a burst of flavor to meals. And with many, little prep is required. Most canned foods are already cooked, so all you need to do is heat the contents and pour them on your potato.

So if you're looking to jazz up those taters, you've come to the right place. We've scoured online forums and pulled from our own experience to determine which canned foods make the best baked potato toppings. Not only are these choices delicious, but they help create a more complete meal. So what are you waiting for? Find one you love and crack open that can.