Are U.S. Baked And British Jacket Potatoes Really That Different?

If you're a food enthusiast who's at least read up on British cuisine a little bit, it's likely you've heard of a dish called jacket potatoes. If you haven't heard of them before, I hate to be the bearer of bad news — they aren't potatoes wearing funny little outfits (I know, when I first found that out, I was disappointed too). They are, rather, a food you're probably familiar with: skin-on baked potatoes. The word "jacket" in the name simply refers to the fact that the skin on the potato is left unpeeled.

Jacket potatoes gained some serious momentum after British TikTok lifestyle influencer @brittanyhmiller posted a video about a version she made at home for dinner, topped with loads of butter, mozzarella, Red Leicester (a cheese similar to cheddar), chili, red onions, and sour cream. She's since posted about other variations, including ones with cheesy cauliflower on top.

TikTok users in the U.S. started making their own and posting reaction videos online as well, enthusiastically declaring their love for jacket potatoes and racking up millions of views in the process. This begs the question of whether or not jacket potatoes are any different from American baked potatoes.

The answer is yes, but it's subtle. British jacket potatoes are baked for a long time, sometimes well over an hour, to achieve a crispy skin and a fluffy interior. British preferences for toppings are a little different too. May I interest you in a jacket potato with canned fish on top?

