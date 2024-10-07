Does Canned Tuna Come Raw?

You've probably noticed that when you make tuna salad using tuna straight from the can, you don't actually need to cook it. That's because the product inside is already conveniently cooked before it gets to you. It's flaky, opaque, and firm, which means all you need to do is mix it into whatever you're planning on making. So no — canned tuna is not a raw product, and you can even eat it straight from the can, if you're so inclined.

In fact, canned tuna is actually cooked not once, but twice. The whole fish is initially cooked before it's cleaned and broken down into usable portions. Those portions are then placed into cans on the manufacturing line, and once the cans are filled with water, broth, or oil, they're sealed, cleaned, and sterilized using even more heat, essentially cooking the tuna twice. That means if you've got a strong aversion to raw fish, canned tuna is anything but.