Does Canned Tuna Come Raw?
You've probably noticed that when you make tuna salad using tuna straight from the can, you don't actually need to cook it. That's because the product inside is already conveniently cooked before it gets to you. It's flaky, opaque, and firm, which means all you need to do is mix it into whatever you're planning on making. So no — canned tuna is not a raw product, and you can even eat it straight from the can, if you're so inclined.
In fact, canned tuna is actually cooked not once, but twice. The whole fish is initially cooked before it's cleaned and broken down into usable portions. Those portions are then placed into cans on the manufacturing line, and once the cans are filled with water, broth, or oil, they're sealed, cleaned, and sterilized using even more heat, essentially cooking the tuna twice. That means if you've got a strong aversion to raw fish, canned tuna is anything but.
Canned tuna is much more useful than you think
Now that the question of canned tuna's rawness is out of the way, it's time to dig into the can that you've been thinking about using. As seasoned tuna enjoyers, we've got plenty of fun ideas for you that aren't just tuna salad. For example, our list of nine genius uses of tuna in your pantry has some really creative applications, including a Goldfish brandade (yep, Goldfish as in the cracker), an umami-rich tonnato sauce, tacos, and a Caribbean dish called buljol, that replaces the traditional cod with easier-to-obtain canned tuna.
But you know, we know how to make tuna salad fun, too. We've got a bevy of recommendations that involve punching up your canned fish with capers, giardiniera, potato chips, and more, that you might not have considered previously. And we're also champions of treating yourself to extra-fancy tuna in oil once in a while, since you deserve a bite of luxury now and then. It might sometimes come out of a can or a jar, but tuna doesn't have to be boring.