The Baked Potato Step That Dolly Parton Always Skips

Dolly Parton, the queen of country music and Southern charm, knows her way around more than just a stage. With her entire Dollywood theme park and a series of hotels featuring irresistible Southern-style restaurants, Dolly has created a legacy filled with heartwarming recipes. So, when Dolly shares her method for the perfect baked potato, it's worth jotting down every detail.

In her latest cookbook, "Good Lookin' Cookin'," coauthored with her sister Rachel Parton George, Dolly reveals her brilliantly simple approach to baked potatoes. She skips the usual steps of poking holes and wrapping the potato in tin foil. Instead, her secret is to let the oven's dry heat work its magic on the skin. Wrapping the potato in foil traps moisture, resulting in a soft, less flavorful skin, while leaving it unwrapped allows the skin to become crisp and golden. Skipping the poking of holes helps the potato retain steam, keeping the inside moist. After thoroughly washing the potato, dry it completely. Then, place it directly on the oven rack, allowing the dry heat to give the skin its crispiness while the inside bakes to fluffy perfection.

Set the oven to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and bake the potato for 50 minutes to an hour. When you pull it out, the skin will be crunchy and crisp, while the inside is light and airy. Top it with butter and salt and enjoy a delicious Dolly Parton-approved meal.