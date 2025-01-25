Why You Should Avoid That Overrated Grilled Cheese Toaster Hack

A grilled cheese sandwich is one of those foods that takes you right back to childhood — back before jobs, taxes, and other adult responsibilities. While it's simple enough to make with just two or three components, mastering the perfect grilled cheese can be a rather time-consuming process, not always suitable for a quick bite. Then along came videos of viral TikTok toaster grilled cheese hacks (as well as its social media cousin, the toaster quesadilla). However, there is a compelling reason why you should skip the toaster grilled cheese.

This grilled cheese hack involves putting together slices of bread with cheese in between, and then turning the toaster on its side so that, when the coils are fully heated, the cheese doesn't drip down. Well, that all sounds good, except that when you turn the toaster to one side, the leftover crumbs, as well as any new ones introduced by the fresh bread, are then pushed into the heating coils. This can cause them to ignite and create a fire hazard along with your lunch.