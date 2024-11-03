Break Out Your Toaster For Delicious Quesadillas In A Flash
Sometimes you're in a hurry, whether it's 30 minutes for your WFH lunch, a quick trip home before getting the kids to soccer, or it's midnight and you're just wide awake and really hungry. What are you to do when the clock is ticking, and you need something to fortify you until your next meal?
You bust out your (upright) toaster and make quick quesadillas, that's what. Pick your cheese of choice — and hey, throw in a chopped-up protein for a more complete meal, if you have anything on hand — and put it in the middle of a burrito-size tortilla(store-bought are convenient, but you can make tortillas yourself ahead of time). Now, you're going to fold the sides of the tortilla in so it's briefly rectangular, then fold the bottom up to the top. You now have the perfect vessel for dropping into a toaster (open side up, obviously) and giving it a few minutes in the heat.
The toaster actually "cooks" your pocket quesadilla on each side, so it gets heated through evenly, and it only takes as long as the setting of your preference. You can make as many quesadillas at once as you have toast slots, and this hack is super customizable; pizza toppings in your tortilla would be amazing.
More tasty quesadilla hacks
Now if you have a bit more time to devote to your, ahem, craft, there are a variety of other quesadilla hacks that can solve issues many of us have with this Mexican delight. For example, if you struggle to evenly distribute the fillings or you have issues flipping the quesadilla in a pan without having all the fillings fall out, try the viral stuffed quesadilla. Because of the way it gets folded, it's easier to flip and keep everything inside while also giving you a bit of every filling with each bite.
If breakfast is more your vibe, and you hate the way the fillings in traditional quesadillas leave about a quarter of an inch of bare tortilla all around the edge, then try cracking an egg or two into a pan and let them run so that they fill the entire tortilla-sized pan. Add toppings (Sausage? Bacon? Red peppers? The options are limitless), put a tortilla over the mostly-set egg disc and flip. Once you put another tortilla on top, you not only have a very large and in charge quesadilla, but the fillings are filling — every square inch, that is.