Break Out Your Toaster For Delicious Quesadillas In A Flash

Sometimes you're in a hurry, whether it's 30 minutes for your WFH lunch, a quick trip home before getting the kids to soccer, or it's midnight and you're just wide awake and really hungry. What are you to do when the clock is ticking, and you need something to fortify you until your next meal?

You bust out your (upright) toaster and make quick quesadillas, that's what. Pick your cheese of choice — and hey, throw in a chopped-up protein for a more complete meal, if you have anything on hand — and put it in the middle of a burrito-size tortilla(store-bought are convenient, but you can make tortillas yourself ahead of time). Now, you're going to fold the sides of the tortilla in so it's briefly rectangular, then fold the bottom up to the top. You now have the perfect vessel for dropping into a toaster (open side up, obviously) and giving it a few minutes in the heat.

The toaster actually "cooks" your pocket quesadilla on each side, so it gets heated through evenly, and it only takes as long as the setting of your preference. You can make as many quesadillas at once as you have toast slots, and this hack is super customizable; pizza toppings in your tortilla would be amazing.