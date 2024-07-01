A Tortilla Is The Answer To Your Late-Night Pizza Needs

Whether you're up in the wee hours of the night studying, partying, or because you just can't sleep, a little snack is always a welcome addition to any late night. If you've got a hankering for pizza, but there are no pizza spots open, not to worry — with just a few items from your pantry, you can get pied up in no time.

It's a hack that has become popularized on TikTok, and the main ingredient is the oh-so-versatile flour tortilla. Using any size tortilla wrap you have on hand, you can create a single-serve super-thin-crust pizza that will satisfy and delight at any time. And if that's not enough, you can add cheese sticks to make a stuffed crust creation.

Before you construct your pizza, be sure to place the tortilla on the pan or other surface it's going to cook on. It's important you do this because once the uncooked tortilla is assembled, it'll be too floppy to move without all the ingredients falling off. Then you'll air fry or bake the pizza at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about three to five minutes, or to your crispness preference.

