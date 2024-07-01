A Tortilla Is The Answer To Your Late-Night Pizza Needs
Whether you're up in the wee hours of the night studying, partying, or because you just can't sleep, a little snack is always a welcome addition to any late night. If you've got a hankering for pizza, but there are no pizza spots open, not to worry — with just a few items from your pantry, you can get pied up in no time.
It's a hack that has become popularized on TikTok, and the main ingredient is the oh-so-versatile flour tortilla. Using any size tortilla wrap you have on hand, you can create a single-serve super-thin-crust pizza that will satisfy and delight at any time. And if that's not enough, you can add cheese sticks to make a stuffed crust creation.
Before you construct your pizza, be sure to place the tortilla on the pan or other surface it's going to cook on. It's important you do this because once the uncooked tortilla is assembled, it'll be too floppy to move without all the ingredients falling off. Then you'll air fry or bake the pizza at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about three to five minutes, or to your crispness preference.
Customize your pizza to your heart's content
There are no rules when making a tortilla pizza — if you want to keep it simple with pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and pepperoni, go right ahead. If you think pineapples belong on pizza (you could cut up one of Del Monte's new Precious Honeyglows), knock yourself out. Create incredible savory options, like prosciutto, arugula, sliced figs, and honey, or make it sweet with Honeycrisp apple slices, peanut butter, and chocolate chips.
If you want to make a stuffed crust treat, you'll place four whole cheese sticks (or cut two cheese sticks in half if you're using a smaller tortilla) around the edges of the tortilla — the sticks should form a loose square. Roll the tortilla around the cheese sticks and hold it in place with toothpicks. Then add your toppings, bake or air fry, and remove the toothpicks before eating.
There is one thing to note, however, when assembling your tortilla pizza. Because a tortilla is so much thinner than a regular pizza crust, you'll want to practice restraint when applying the sauce and piling on the toppings. Failure to do so — as well as using really wet ingredients — could result in a soggy tortilla (it'll basically steam under everything).
Different ways to combine tortillas and pizza toppings
While there is something undeniably satisfying about making your own personal-sized pizza, tortillas and pizza toppings are super versatile and can be eaten in a multitude of ways.
For example, you might create pizza roll-ups, which can keep your fingers cleaner (if you're, say, taking bites between typing up a report). Just lay the tortilla flat and add the sauce and toppings to about half the circle. Be sure not to push the toppings all the way to the edge of the tortilla, or they might burst out while cooking. Starting with the toppings side, roll up the tortilla and secure with a toothpick or two. Air fry or bake at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for three to five minutes. You can fit more of these on a pan than flat tortilla pizzas!
You could also make a pizza quesadilla (another option to keep greasy fingers to a minimum) by adding the toppings to half the tortilla and then folding it over and cooking it in a skillet for a few minutes on each side (or in an air fryer or oven for the requisite three to five minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit), flipping it halfway through. Or use the viral "folded" tortilla method, making a single cut from one end to the center and adding a different topping on each quarter of the tortilla. The tortilla is then folded around each topping and can be cooked on a skillet, air-fried, or baked.