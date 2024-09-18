A Brief History Of The Hot Dog And Its Bun

Whether it's a Frankfurter (which is different from a hot dog), bratwurst, or any other encased meat enjoyed on a bun, it's commonly understood that their history began in Germany. However, the story of the hot dog and its bun, a quintessentially American dish, is still debated today.

The North American hot dog is best characterized as either all-beef or containing a mix of various meat trimmings, and historians attribute its birth to European butchers of different nationalities. Frankfurt, Germany, and Vienna, Austria (home to the Frankfurter and the Vienna wiener respectively), both claim to be the originators of the hot dog.

Regardless, after German immigrants brought the sausage to the States in the 1860s, a few different tales cropped up explaining why they're called hot dogs and why we eat them on a bun. Here's why you ask for a hot dog at the and not a "dachshund," and why that meat is served nestled between pieces of bread instead of all alone.