Deep Fry Your Hot Dogs For The Perfect Crispy Skin

For more years than most of us have been alive, the grilled hot dog has been a staple addition to cookouts and birthday parties. Because hot dogs are cheap, easy to serve, and versatile, there are an endless amount of recipes that call for hot dogs including (but definitely not limited to) Chicago style with NO ketchup, or the Carolina Dog with plenty of coleslaw. While these traditional hot dog preparation styles are renowned for their own reasons, the hot dogs themselves are still grilled and that's just boring when you consider the fact that deep fryers exist.

Instead of worrying about the best way to flip dogs on the grill or wondering how to cook one in the microwave, you should be deep frying them instead. Deep frying hot dogs provides the bonus of frying the outer skin to a crisp, creating a crunchy texture that you can't accomplish with standard cooking methods. Rather than depending on toppings to create the best hot dog imaginable, why not start with a hot dog that already tastes like heaven on its own? To truly impress your guests at the next cookout, deep fried hot dogs are the way to make an unforgettable impression.