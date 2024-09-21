Deep Fry Your Hot Dogs For The Perfect Crispy Skin
For more years than most of us have been alive, the grilled hot dog has been a staple addition to cookouts and birthday parties. Because hot dogs are cheap, easy to serve, and versatile, there are an endless amount of recipes that call for hot dogs including (but definitely not limited to) Chicago style with NO ketchup, or the Carolina Dog with plenty of coleslaw. While these traditional hot dog preparation styles are renowned for their own reasons, the hot dogs themselves are still grilled and that's just boring when you consider the fact that deep fryers exist.
Instead of worrying about the best way to flip dogs on the grill or wondering how to cook one in the microwave, you should be deep frying them instead. Deep frying hot dogs provides the bonus of frying the outer skin to a crisp, creating a crunchy texture that you can't accomplish with standard cooking methods. Rather than depending on toppings to create the best hot dog imaginable, why not start with a hot dog that already tastes like heaven on its own? To truly impress your guests at the next cookout, deep fried hot dogs are the way to make an unforgettable impression.
Deep frying makes any food taste better
Folks love to deep fry anything they can get their hands on and we are here for it. If people can deep fry rice crispy treats and butter, then why not hot dogs?
The standard casing outside of every hot dog can serve as a crispy skin when deep fried in hot oil, meaning you don't have to get your hands dirty to create this crunchy skin. This might seem like a strange concept at first but when we found out that they like to use this method in Jersey for their Ripper Dogs we had to check it out.
Because of the extra crispy layer that the fried skin provides, one could argue that deep fried hot dogs taste great right out of the oil. Trust us, you're not going to want to go back to grilled, boiled, or microwaved hot dogs once you've gone the deep fried route. There's no reason that crispy, deep fried hot dogs can't be the star of your next gathering.