Why Not Deep Fry Your Next Rice Krispies Treat?

Head to any state or county fair and you'll be faced with limitless options in terms of deep fried food, from Oreos, to candy bars, to cheesecake, to pickles — even gummy bears. If you'd like to recreate a little of that fair magic right in your own home, may we suggest that most nostalgic of cereal bars: Rice Krispies Treats?

Advertisement

You'll need to batter up those gooey, crackling sweets (made from one of the most popular cereals of 2024), and you can use any batter recipe that you like — but the one that works best is actually pancake batter. To dip — you could certainly use your fingers — but a thin popsicle or wooden swizzle stick inserted about three-fourths of the way into these no-bake treats is a lot neater.

Now, when it comes to deep frying, if you have a fryer appliance, by all means, go ahead and use it. However, if you don't, you can dip your battered-up bars into a dutch oven filled with oil, or even shallow-fry them in a pan (making sure to flip when the first side is golden).