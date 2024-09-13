Why Not Deep Fry Your Next Rice Krispies Treat?
Head to any state or county fair and you'll be faced with limitless options in terms of deep fried food, from Oreos, to candy bars, to cheesecake, to pickles — even gummy bears. If you'd like to recreate a little of that fair magic right in your own home, may we suggest that most nostalgic of cereal bars: Rice Krispies Treats?
You'll need to batter up those gooey, crackling sweets (made from one of the most popular cereals of 2024), and you can use any batter recipe that you like — but the one that works best is actually pancake batter. To dip — you could certainly use your fingers — but a thin popsicle or wooden swizzle stick inserted about three-fourths of the way into these no-bake treats is a lot neater.
Now, when it comes to deep frying, if you have a fryer appliance, by all means, go ahead and use it. However, if you don't, you can dip your battered-up bars into a dutch oven filled with oil, or even shallow-fry them in a pan (making sure to flip when the first side is golden).
More non-traditional ways to enjoy your Rice Krispies Treats
There are other ways to elevate your Rice Krispies Treats enjoyment (beyond, ahem, combining them with Oreos), including throwing them on the grill. Once you've got the grill up to temp — turn it off. The residual heat will do the trick, without actually melting down the bars and making them into a gooey mess. Put the treat bars directly on the grates (or you can put down a sheet of aluminum foil if you prefer). Keep them there for about a minute, flip with a turner (tongs might smush them), and give them another minute.
Or draw up your lawn chair and get close to the fire, because you're going to roast your Rice Krispies Treats on sticks over a campfire. You can use whatever you would put your hot dogs or marshmallows on, and hold them over the open flame until they have reached your desired doneness. Then eat carefully off the roasting implement — or really level up your s'mores by sandwiching a piece of chocolate and the Rice Krispies Treat between graham crackers.