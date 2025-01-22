Was Cotton Candy Ironically Invented By A Dentist?

To be a dentist, sings Orin Scrivello of the classic musical "Little Shop of Horrors" is to "have a talent for causing things pain" — but that's a bit of a harmful stereotype, isn't it? Sure, they might wield those nasty little hook-sticks and that disgusting fluoride rinse, but they serve a valuable purpose. And besides, any profession that introduced mass-produced cotton candy to the world can't be all bad. (Ignore the fact that a dentist also invented the electric chair.)

That's right! It may sound as counterintuitive as a slug scientist inventing the salt shaker, but cotton candy as we know it today — that fluffy, delicious, tooth-rotting "pink vanilla" confection (the true flavor of cotton candy) spun into existence by a whirling metal drum that's a pain in the neck to clean — was invented by a dentist in 1897. Well, to be more accurate, the cotton candy machine was invented by a dentist: William Morrison of Nashville, Tennessee, who teamed up with a candy maker named John C. Wharton to create the device, setting in motion a chain of events that led to that one lady absolutely crushing a cotton candy eating contest.