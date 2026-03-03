Spam's New Limited-Edition Flavor Is Perfect For Musubi (Find It Only At This Grocery Chain)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

You might say that Spam is to ham what Pringles are to potato chips — both food products resemble the original in some respects but carve out their own indefinable categories. While they may be considered knockoffs or not quite the real deal, they share one important thing in common — their respective marketing teams know how to keep things fresh with a steady stream of wacky flavors. While Pringles has introduced non-potato-chippy flavors like white chocolate peppermint, Spam has countered with pumpkin spice and figgy pudding. The latest flavor for this canned meat brand, however, is something that probably has a lot more mass appeal: Japanese barbecue sauce. And you'll only find it exclusively at Walmart.

This new Spam variety is a collab with Bachan's, a brand that some claim produces the very best Japanese-style barbecue sauce. (Two-packs of Bachan's, original and flavored, are available on Amazon if you're unable to find them in the grocery store.) Unfortunately, Japanese barbecue sauce-flavored Spam is a limited-time item and exclusive to Walmart beginning March 7 (unless you snag one on eBay, listed at wildly inflated prices as soon as Walmart discontinues the flavor).

If you're a fan of Spam musubi, a famous Hawaiian dish consisting of a slice of Spam sitting atop rice and wrapped in seaweed, you might want to stock up on this Japanese barbecue sauce-flavored product while it lasts. It offers the perfect shortcut, since there's no need to flavor the Spam with soy sauce, sugar, or other condiments.