Why Is Spam So Popular In Hawaii?

Many of us know Spam as that ultra-processed, super-salty canned lunch meat your grandma used to buy. (Either that or we know it as another word for junk mail derived from a "Monty Python" sketch.) Not that we're above that sort of thing, of course. Oscar Mayer bologna brand — which we declared our worst — is hardly any better, but many of us will reach for a slice of ham or pastrami before we reach for Spam.

In Hawaii, however, it's a very different story. There, you will find Spam served at breakfast alongside eggs or wrapped in seaweed on a bed of vinegar rice as musubi. McDonald's has a Spam breakfast platter specifically for the Aloha State, and there is even a whole food festival, the Waikiki Spam Jam, devoted to the canned meat. How did Spam, an American lunch meat produced by Hormel in Minnesota, become so beloved in Hawaii? Well, part of it is for the same reason it is popular anywhere: protein and Spam's shelf stability. But another part of it has to do with World War II.