The Popular Bologna Brand You Should Think Twice About Buying Again

Whether you love it or loathe it, bologna is a staple of the classic school lunch. If you've ever wondered just how the sausage is made, you're not alone. Bologna is made with finely ground beef, pork, turkey, or chicken that's then either cooked or smoked. Its smooth texture can be off-putting for some sandwich enthusiasts, but it remains popular amongst school children, budget shoppers, and bar patrons alike; earning a coveted spot on the menu as the Recession Special at Nashville's famous Robert's Western World. In the world of bologna, one brand stands out: Oscar Meyer. While the company is responsible for one of the catchiest jingles of all time, it's also one of the brands of bologna you should avoid buying at the supermarket.

Like most great things, the classic sandwich meat carries its fair share of risks. According to the American Institute for Cancer Research, even small levels of processed meat consumption can lead to an increased risk of colorectal cancer. Beyond that, bologna also contains high levels of fat, calories, and nitrates. Oscar Mayer's beef bologna managed to score a 10 out of 10 on the Environmental Working Group food score rating – and unfortunately in this case, a higher rating is not a good thing.