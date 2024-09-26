Your Next Bologna Sandwich Is Begging To Be Fried

To take your bologna sandwich to the next level, slice small cuts around the edges of the bologna so that the meat doesn't curl in the pan – a tip that chefs (and grandmas) swear by. Fry the slice for a couple of minutes on each side until it's crispy. This upgrade gives the bologna a char that tastes delicious with some sharp mustard or maybe a tangy pickle. You can even swap out the classic white bread for sourdough or rye and add some different toppings like spicy aioli, a fried egg, or instant pot caramelized onions.

Speaking of the bread, frying the whole sandwich is an additional step you can take to really give the sandwich a satisfying spin. After assembling it however you like, toast the whole creation in the same skillet used to fry the bologna so that the bread soaks up all the flavorful fat. You could also just toast the bread separately before layering together — it's really whatever you prefer. As long as you add a little sizzle, your taste buds — and your inner child — will thank you.