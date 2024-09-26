Your Next Bologna Sandwich Is Begging To Be Fried
There's something just so undeniably nostalgic about biting into a bologna sandwich. A traditional Southern staple, this humble snack has maintained its rightful place on diner menus, cafeteria trays, and kitchen countertops for generations. Just grab the basic ingredients — white bread and, er, whatever bologna is and maybe some mustard or mayo–and you can taste the simpler days of childhood. But even though it's a classic throwback, that doesn't mean the sandwich isn't due for a serious upgrade.
Sure, you could slap the deli meat between two slices of mustard-smeared bread and call it a day, or you could level up your sandwich game and fry it instead. With just a skillet and some butter, that plain piece of bologna transforms into a caramelized slice of crispy and salty bliss. It's like the perfect balance between classic comfort food and something with a little more edge.
Tips for the ultimate fried bologna sandwich
To take your bologna sandwich to the next level, slice small cuts around the edges of the bologna so that the meat doesn't curl in the pan – a tip that chefs (and grandmas) swear by. Fry the slice for a couple of minutes on each side until it's crispy. This upgrade gives the bologna a char that tastes delicious with some sharp mustard or maybe a tangy pickle. You can even swap out the classic white bread for sourdough or rye and add some different toppings like spicy aioli, a fried egg, or instant pot caramelized onions.
Speaking of the bread, frying the whole sandwich is an additional step you can take to really give the sandwich a satisfying spin. After assembling it however you like, toast the whole creation in the same skillet used to fry the bologna so that the bread soaks up all the flavorful fat. You could also just toast the bread separately before layering together — it's really whatever you prefer. As long as you add a little sizzle, your taste buds — and your inner child — will thank you.