Bologna Brands That Use The Highest Quality Ingredients And The Ones You Should Avoid

When you just now read the word "bologna," did you imagine a perfectly round, slightly greasy slice of uniformly pink meat on white bread with mayo, mustard, and maybe a slice of American cheese? Perhaps in a plastic bag, slightly warm from spending half the school day in your "Ghostbusters" lunch box? It's nostalgic, it's tasty ... but have you ever asked yourself, what is bologna?

The short answer is that it's a large seasoned sausage that can be made with varying degrees of quality. In fact, this American sandwich staple has a long and intermittently respectable history that stretches all the way back to ancient Rome. In the modern era, traditional mortadella — bologna's classier European cousin — is believed to have been transformed into the classic U.S. lunchmeat by German immigrants, and this cheap protein became widespread during the Great Depression.

Nowadays it's possible to find bologna brands that are relatively healthy, but many are made with at least one — and often several — potentially unhealthy ingredients. These may include high doses of sodium, a range of chemical preservatives, and high levels of saturated fat. Ingredients vary widely from brand to brand. If you have a nostalgic hankering for your b-o-l-o-g-n-a while also looking to avoid salt, sugar, preservatives, or various allergens, you can find a number of healthier options below — as well as some to avoid.