Finally, The Deadly Boar's Head Listeria Outbreak Appears To Be Over

After four months, ten deaths, and 61 illnesses, the Boar's Head listeria outbreak has officially been declared over. The outbreak, which necessitated a recall of over 7 million pounds of deli meat, was put to rest on Thursday. Boar's Head deli meat contaminated with listeria infected consumers across 19 states from May to September. The CDC declared its end a full 60 days after the last reported illness, and the brand's meats subject to recall have all passed their use-by dates.

The contaminated meats were mainly linked to the Boar's Head liverwurst and a production factory in Virginia; the company has since shuttered that plant and discontinued its line of liverwurst. Despite its strides to mitigate the outbreak, prevent future contaminations, and maintain a positive public image, Boar's Head continues to face scrutiny.

Since the onset of the listeria outbreak, reports have called the company's Virginia factory into question, citing issues with mold, insects, leaking ceilings, and contaminated spaces. Several infected individuals, or those close to the victims, have filed lawsuits against the deli meat brand.