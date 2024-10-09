10 Million Pounds Of Ready-To-Eat Meat Recalled For Possible Listeria

Oklahoma-based company BrucePac issued a Class I — High or Medium Risk recall for nearly 10 million pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry after a Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) routine inspection for Listeria monocytogenes (commonly known as listeria) revealed contamination in poultry products. The government agency believes contaminated meat could have been shipped to restaurants as well as "institutions and other establishments," per an FSIS announcement.

Affected products include those with the establishment numbers M51205, V51205, or P-51205; these numbers are located inside or directly under the mark of inspection by the FDA. Any items found bearing the BrucePac label with these establishment numbers are to be thrown away immediately. At this time it's not known exactly what types of products may be contaminated, but it could include items like rotisserie chicken or deli chicken meat (deli meat is the source of 90% of listeria cases, and listeria-contaminated pre-cooked chicken caused one death back in 2021, for those keeping track).