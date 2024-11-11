Several Ready-To-Eat Meat Products Recalled Due To Listeria Risks

Yu Shang Food, Inc. issued a recall of approximately 4,600 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products due to potential listeria contamination, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Saturday. The company, headquartered in South Carolina, classified nine of its products as being possibly contaminated with listeria: Yushang Brand Cooked Chicken, Seasoned Pork Hock, Japanese Chashu Pork Belly, Braised Pork Belly in Brown Sauce, Cooked Pork Hock, Chinese Brand Spicy Chicken Feet, Bazhen Seasoned Whole Chicken, Braised Beef Shank, and Seasoned Pork Tongues.

Listeria was found present in a Yu Shang Food product during a routine examination by FSIS on October 21. According to FSIS, the food items under question were produced from October 21 to October 27 and their packaging includes "used by" dates from August 21, 2025 through August 27, 2025. These products with listeria risk were offered both in retail stores nationwide and online.

FSIS warned that some contaminated food items may be present in the refrigerators and freezers of those who have recently purchased Yu Shang Food products. The organization urges consumers to throw the products away or return them to where they were purchased.