Several Ready-To-Eat Meat Products Recalled Due To Listeria Risks
Yu Shang Food, Inc. issued a recall of approximately 4,600 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products due to potential listeria contamination, the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced on Saturday. The company, headquartered in South Carolina, classified nine of its products as being possibly contaminated with listeria: Yushang Brand Cooked Chicken, Seasoned Pork Hock, Japanese Chashu Pork Belly, Braised Pork Belly in Brown Sauce, Cooked Pork Hock, Chinese Brand Spicy Chicken Feet, Bazhen Seasoned Whole Chicken, Braised Beef Shank, and Seasoned Pork Tongues.
Listeria was found present in a Yu Shang Food product during a routine examination by FSIS on October 21. According to FSIS, the food items under question were produced from October 21 to October 27 and their packaging includes "used by" dates from August 21, 2025 through August 27, 2025. These products with listeria risk were offered both in retail stores nationwide and online.
FSIS warned that some contaminated food items may be present in the refrigerators and freezers of those who have recently purchased Yu Shang Food products. The organization urges consumers to throw the products away or return them to where they were purchased.
The trouble with a recent slate of listeria outbreaks
Yu Shang Food's recall for listeria concerns is just one wave in a recent tide of food-related listeria scares. Last month, BrucePac announced a recall for 10 million pounds of its ready-to-eat meat and poultry due to listeria. Contaminated meat from BrucePac could have been distributed to restaurants, institutions, and other establishments, according to FSIS. Also in October, TreeHouse Foods issued a recall of its frozen waffle products. Later that week, Kirkland Signature's smoked salmon was recalled by Acme Smoked Fish Corporation, which produces the Costo brand's salmon, for possible listeria risk. And then, earlier this month, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a recall of six brie and camembert products from Savencia Cheese USA due to a potential for listeria contamination.
A food-related recall for listeria contamination is not uncommon, but a significant series of major recalls is likely sounding some alarms. Listeria-contaminated foods can infect consumers with listeriosis, leading to a range of symptoms like fever, headache, muscle stiffness, confusions, and gastrointestinal problems. Elderly people, immunocompromised individuals, newborns, and pregnant women are more vulnerable to listeriosis and worsened symptoms.